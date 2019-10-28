Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Pert Posterior In Gray Undies For ‘Natural Booty Check’ On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow’s latest Instagram post appears to be directed at people who speculate that she developed her pert posterior thanks to plastic surgery. In the video, the Australian Instagram star is flaunting her derriere in a pair of gray boy-short undies and a pink sleeveless crop top. In the caption, she wrote that the clip was meant to be a “natural booty check.” The video currently has close to 500,000 views and more than 1,300 comments.

Fans marveled at the video in the comments section.

“This will be the video I show my doctor,” wrote YouTuber Nikita Dragun.

“Amazing physique,” another fan added.

“My goddess,” a third gushed.

“Omg you look amazing,” a fourth commented.

Tammy has likely grown accustomed to receiving these types of comments on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar comments when she posted a photo of herself in a tennis-inspired mini skirt and crop top from her fashion brand, Saskia Collection. The photo currently has over 370,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments.

Tammy also used her most recent post to promote her fitness app, Tammy Fit, and listed some of its features in the caption. The app is currently available on the iOS platform and offers users home and gym programs, a calorie/macro calculator, meal plans that cater to vegans/vegetarians, and more.

In an interview with Holr Magazine, Tammy expressed how proud she is of the work that went into the creation of the app. She stressed that she didn’t want it to just appeal to people who were already fitness junkies.

“I wanted it to be flexible enough that you can work it into your schedule and be able to use it as a guide whether you’re experienced at the gym or a beginner,” she said.

But even though she’s built her career around fitness, Tammy confessed to not working out as much as people think she does. She admitted that being a mom has drastically reduced the amount of time that she can commit to the gym.

“Like many working mom’s can probably relate to, your workload and family often dictates how often you can get to the gym,” she said.

“I currently try to fit in at least three days a week into my schedule. That’s what I also recommend in my booty programs and on my app.”

Based on Tammy’s Instagram photos, her current fitness regimen is clearly working for her.

Based on Tammy's Instagram photos, her current fitness regimen is clearly working for her.