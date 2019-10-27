Instagram Sensation Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer, who has attracted more than one million followers on the photo-sharing website through her amazing figure, bondage-inspired style and sense of humor, recently took to her page and teased her fans with yet another hot pic.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, October 27, the model could be seen rocking provocative black lingerie, one which allowed her to show off her amazing figure. The set comprised a skimpy black bra with mesh panels, a thong and a pair of black stockings in sheer finish.

The model sat on a dressing table with her back turned toward a mirror to pose for the picture. In the process, she showed off her amazing booty.

Wearing a smokey-eye makeup which she teamed with a nude-pink lip color, the model let her raven-colored tresses down and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s home town of Houston, Texas. In the caption, the model confessed that her thong was a bit too tight for her and wrote that she should have bought one size up.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 1,100 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Unable to contain their excitement, some of her admirers also expressed their feelings and desires for the model in very explicit terms.

“You are just perfection. Beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Pretty goddess for all to worship,” another one wrote.

“You look like one of those sex dolls,” a third one wrote.

Meanwhile a fourth fan, who seems to be a big admirer of the model, wrote that she is unbelievably awesome.

“You’re unbelievably awesome beautiful sweet and perfect.”

The remaining fans used words like “gorgeous,” “amazing,” and “irresistible” to praise the hottie.

Apart from the hot picture, Niece also treated her fans to a very hot, bondage-inspired selfie through which she provoked many of her followers. As a result, they rushed to the comments section and poured their hearts out without an iota of hesitation.

The remaining fans awarded the picture with more than 78,000 likes and countless kiss, heart and fire emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, although Niece is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, she got major exposure after she made headlines a few years ago when she had to delete her Reddit account after receiving too many hateful comments.