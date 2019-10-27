Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Comes To His Defense In Nanny Cheating Scandal

More and more parties are becoming involved in the divorce drama surrounding Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds. This time Jim’s daughter from a previous marriage, Hayley Edmonds, has jumped in on the social media conversation. As The Inuqisitr previously reported, Meghan suggested on Instagram yesterday that Jim had cheated on her with their nanny. A fan had mentioned “nanny Carly” in the comment section of Meghan’s makeup-free post and said Jim was cheating with her. Meghan responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Now Hayley is also joining the fight in a different Instagram comment section, but on a fan account that discusses The Real Housewives. Account rhwwrh_bravo posted some of the gossip about Meghan and Jim’s split and mentioned the nanny who was alluded to yesterday. In the comment section of the post, the poster once again brought up Jim’s cheating allegations.

“I think you guys are missing the point of my post. He’s cheating with their nanny Carly!!” the fan account wrote.

Hayley commented back by saying “not true.” Another fan got involved and said they didn’t think it was Carly either, and Hayley kept the conversation going.

“Carly has done nothing wrong and is an amazing person…. the truth will come out,” she continued.

Another commenter jumped in and suggested Hayley take a look at the things Meghan has said, saying that the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star “outed” nanny Carly.

“Well I know her personally…. lol and it’s not true. It’s all fabricated,” Hayley wrote back.

According to MSN, the nanny, identified as Carly Wilson, has spoken out on the allegations as well. In an Instagram comment section, a user asked Carly if the rumors were true, to which she replied that they were “completely false.”

Jim has also denied having an affair with the couple’s nanny when he spoke to Us Weekly on Saturday. The former baseball player called the allegations “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful.”

Meghan has not made any comment about nanny Carly since her thumbs up emoji on Instagram, and many were waiting for the mother to set the record straight. Since Meghan has not shut down the rumors about Carly, many fans are assuming Jim did cheat after all.

As Hayley said, the truth will eventually come out. Meghan will appear later this season on RHOC where she will reportedly discuss Jim’s online infidelity when she was pregnant with their twin boys. Whether she will make it back on the show full time for next season to discuss the fallout of her divorce remains to be seen.