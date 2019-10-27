Ben Affleck Confirms That He’s Dating Again, Gives Call To Action For His Preferred Dating App

Ben Affleck is back on the dating scene.

The actor confirmed this week that more than a year after getting out of rehab and six months after splitting from girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, he’s ready to start looking for love again. Affleck took to Instagram to confirm the reports that he was hitting the dating scene again but used the attention to pivot to a cause that is close to him. In the announcement, Affleck gave a shout-out to The Midnight Mission, a Los Angeles charity that helps people who have experienced homelessness.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important,” Affleck wrote. “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Affleck hasn’t been connected to anyone in particular, but reports said he was seen going on dates at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Affleck has dated around a bit after splitting with Jennifer Garner.

As The Inquisitr reported, Affleck had been spotted using the dating app Raya, which also doubles as a networking site. In his message, Affleck seemed to confirm that he was using Raya and challenged the app to follow him in making a donation to the organization.

Affleck’s announcement came after the Us Weekly report that he was using Raya, which included a description of the app. It has been close to one year since the actor completed a month-long rehab stint, which he entered with the support of ex-wife Jennifer Garner. A source told People magazine at the time that after years of struggling with sobriety, Affleck saw the need to get serious and get his life back on track and decided rehab was the best move.

A source told the outlet that the stint appeared to be a success, as Affleck came out with a new dedication to his health.

“Ben continues to work hard on himself and is committed to his rehab program, which includes a daily routine of multiple meetings and indoor and outdoor exercise,” a source close to the actor said.

The fact that he has started dating again — and that he is ready to share that news with the public — could be another sign that Ben Affleck is on more solid footing than he had been before his rehab stint.