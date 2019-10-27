Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Lights Up Los Angeles In Black Lingerie

Erika Gray is giving Hollywood quite the show.

The Brazilian model hit up one of the hottest Halloween parties across the United States this weekend, the star-studded Ignite International Halloween Party, which was thrown by Instagram star Dan Bilzerian. Erika had already given her followers a preview of her lingerie costume in her Instagram Stories on Saturday, and later shared a picture that showed off the outfit in all its glory.

The snap was a huge hit with Erika’s fans, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Killing it babe,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” another added.

The picture looked quite at home in Erika’s Instagram feed, which is filled with all kinds of revealing photos of the Brazilian model. She frequently dons very revealing bikinis — and sometimes nothing at all on top — to show off her curves for her followers, making the lingerie Halloween costume very fitting.

It was also not a surprise to see the model on the go. Erika’s trip to Los Angeles came after she spent time in a number of tropical locations including Miami and Mexico. Erika’s modeling work gives her the chance to visit cities around the globe and hit up a number of pristine beaches.

This is one of the main benefits of Erika’s promotional work, as she teams up with a number of top fashion and swimwear companies. It’s not just clothing she pitches, however, as Erika also represents the fitness energy drink Bang Energy. And earlier this summer, she spent several days at an adults-only boutique in Mexico, wearing some very revealing swimwear as she showed off the resort.

The Ignite International Halloween Party got plenty of attention across the celebrity news landscape, with The Blast publishing a slide show of all the very beautiful (and mostly scantily clad) guests. As the report noted, the party has become a mainstay of the celebrity Halloween season and attracts a number of Instagram models who often share photos and videos of the festivities.

“It’s Halloween time in Los Angeles and that means two things: many women are all stripping down for their costumes and they are probably going to Dan Bilzerian’s annual Halloween Party,” the report stated.