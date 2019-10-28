Aubrey O’Day Exposes Chest, Pays Tribute To Lil’ Kim: ‘I’m That B*tch, Don’t You Ever Forget’

Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram today to pay tribute to rapper Lil’ Kim, doing so in very risque fashion. The singer’s latest Instagram update definitely pushed boundaries, with Aubrey exposing her chest in an extremely revealing dress.

This latest photo from Aubrey certainly made a statement. The singer was seen posing in a one-shouldered lilac dress as she flaunted her ample assets, her cleavage being accentuated by the outfit.

Aubrey’s one-piece boasted lace detailing around the chest, eye-catching heart-shaped embellishments, and sparkly crystal-adorned seashells. One such shell had been placed over the Danity Kane singer’s right breast, protecting her modesty.

Aubrey had color-coordinated her entire look. The mauve hues from her clingy outfit matched her hair – possibly a wig – and light shining on the locks made them all the more vivid. Aubrey had her right hand in her hair and her left one down. Heavy cosmetics were in play, with O’Day’s foundation, bronzer, and plum lipstick in evidence.

The star was also sporting some serious eye makeup, and her bangs obscured her brows, mostly blocking them from view. The image sported some obvious post-processing work, as Aubrey also added some twinkling stars in order to animate the photo. While the singer was definitely the focal point of the photo, she wasn’t alone. Further examination showed that she had been backed by quite a crowd.

Aubrey’s caption opened with a nod to affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova. Aubrey then mentioned hip-hop legend Lil’ Kim, tagging the rapper’s Instagram handle before quoting lyrics from Lil’ Kim’s “Don’t Mess With Me.” Aubrey also confirmed that her post was an advertisement, then mentioned that this stunning look was a DIY project.

Her hashtags payed homage to Lil’ Kim, and with good reason: the rapper had rocked a very similar look at the 1999 MTV VMAs. At that time, Lil’ Kim sported a very similar purple ensemble, a pasty covering her breast.

Aubrey’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 41,000 views and nearly 100 comments in under an hour.

“You did that,” one fan wrote.

“Yeaassss this is amaze!” was another reply.

“Very nice x,” a user told Aubrey.

Celebrities honoring other celebrities for Halloween is nothing new. Kylie Jenner dressed up as Christina Aguilera back in 2016. Last year, Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, channeled Pamela Anderson for Halloween. Kardashian was joined by BFF Jonathan Cheban for last year’s festivities, the latter dressing up as rocker Tommy Lee, as The Sun reported.