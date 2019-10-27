Nata Lee Shows Off Well-Toned Legs And Plenty Of Skin In New Instagram Share

Russian bombshell Nata Lee, who has attracted more than 2.1 million followers within a year of creating her Instagram account, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very hot picture.

In the pic, Nata Lee could be seen donning a revealing black dress with a low-cut neckline which allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage. The model posed for the picture while sitting on the floor, and in the process, she also flaunted her long, sexy legs and thighs through the short length of her dress.

Wearing her blond tresses into waves, the model opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style, while she looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Paris, France. Within four hours of going live, the snap has amassed more than 130,000 likes and almost 1,300 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hot body and showered her with numerous compliments.

Per usual, the snap was captured by the Nata Lee’s beau Mavrin, who was also tagged in the post.

“Beautiful and sexy woman,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look absolutely, extraordinarily beautiful from head to toe,” another one chimed in.

“You are simply irresistible,” a third fan wrote.

Apart from the snap in the black dress, Nata Lee also shared another sultry pic on her other Instagram account where she could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of white shorts.

Since full-on nudity is prohibited on Instagram and violation can lead to the suspension of accounts, the model censored her nipples with the help of her arms.

She wore her permed hair down, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a beautiful diamond pendant. In the caption, the model wrote that nothing cheers her up more than diamonds.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, which indicates that the picture was a throwback photo because Nata Lee and Mavrin had been holidaying in the country a few months ago. During their trip, the model posted plenty of pictures on the photo-sharing website.

Within an hour of going live, the snap has amassed more than 9,000 likes and about 130 comments where fans and followers praised the model in explicit terms.

Apart from the topless snap, Nata Lee also treated her fans to a very chic photograph where she could be seen dressed up in a white Guess t-shirt that she paired with a black leather jacket, leather shorts, and black booties.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Istanbul, Turkey.