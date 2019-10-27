Nina Dobrev Wears Hilarious Halloween Costume Inspired By Chanel Crasher That Gigi Hadid Confronted

Nina Dobrev had a friend dress up like Gigi Hadid.

Nina Dobrev rose to fame playing a character in a world inhabited by vampires, witches, and werewolves. However, instead of dressing up like something fearsome and fanged with supernatural powers, the former star of The Vampire Diaries decided to go for laughs with one of her Halloween costumes.

On Sunday, Nina took to Instagram to show off the creative and hilarious costume idea that she and one of her friends cooked up. In a photo that she shared with her 18.7 million followers, the 30-year-old actress is wearing what at first glance appears to be nothing more than a sophisticated but somewhat outdated black and white houndstooth suit jacket and matching skirt. Nina completed her look with a black shirt and a dressy black hat with an upturned brim and a flat top. Her headwear also featured a black floral embellishment.

Nina Dobrev’s close friend, producer Lane Cheek, is pictured standing behind her with her hand on Nina’s shoulder. For her costume, Lane rocked a long blonde wig, sparkly silver top with sheer long sleeves, black hot pants, black tights, and a gold chain belt. She also carried a small black handbag with a gold chain handle.

In Nina’s photo, Lane has a serious and almost angry expression on her face, while Nina is feigning shock and indignation.

In the caption of her photo, Nina revealed that she was supposed to be French comedian and YouTube star Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S’Infiltre, while Lane was dressed up like model Gigi Hadid. Marie earned international attention when she crashed Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marie climbed up onto the runway during the outdoor event at the Grand Palais. Her catwalk crash came at the end of the show when all of the models were on the runway, and she attempted to blend in by walking with them. However, Marie S’Infiltre was intercepted by Chanel model Gigi Hadid, who escorted her away from the runway before security could reach her.

Marie S’Infiltre later told Elle that Gigi was “quite aggressive,” and she complained that the model “did not understand my comic approach.” Marie also revealed that the outfit that she used to blend in with the Chanel show models came from her mother’s closet, and she claimed that it was vintage Chanel.

Nina Dobrev did not reveal where she got her identical suit, but she paid tribute to the original outfit by including a picture of Marie S’Infiltre’s awkward encounter with Gigi Hadid in her Instagram post.

Nina’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing about how ingenious her Halloween costume was.

“Your costumes are epic!” wrote Kaley Cuoco.

Loading...

“You’re massacring Halloween,” remarked another admirer of her work.

Marie wasn’t the only celebrity who Nina Dobrev dressed up as for Halloween. On Friday, she took to Instagram to show off her Billie Eilish costume, which included a pumpkin orange Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, black tears drawn on her face, and green dye on the roots of her hair.