‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Sparkles & Shines At The UNICEF Masquerade Ball 2019

Peta and Maks made the perfect couple on the red carpet.

Peta Murgatroyd may no longer be shaking her booty on Dancing with the Stars, but she still manages to dazzle her way on the red carpet next to her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two spent their Saturday night attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball that was held at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Many stars came out to support the program’s work and to dance the night away. Peta and Maks may have been way ahead in that area. The pro dancers looked extraordinarily glamorous as they posed on the red carpet before the party began, as seen on Peta’s Instagram. The mom of one wore a shiny black crocodile print full-length dress by Alex Perry. The one-shoulder number was fitted at the waistline and flowed into a slight flare of the skirt. She carried a matching clutch and had on black square earrings.

Peta’s hair was pulled tightly back into a low bun in a sleek style for the evening. As gorgeous as her whole ensemble looked, it was her dazzling eye makeup that really nailed the outfit. She had on a beautiful color of lavender right under her eyebrows and then a bolder color of purple on her lids. The colors then blended together down under her eyes with a splash of glitter added. Peta showed off her amazing eyes up close on her Instagram stories. She called it a “splash of Halloween.” Her pale lip color only made her glittery eyes stand out even more.

We had such a special evening at the Unicef Masquerade Ball last night ???? Thank you @Unicef for the lifesaving work you do all over the world! #unicefmasqla pic.twitter.com/9d8GfbNTEH — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) October 27, 2019

Maksim was every bit the handsome gentleman as he stood close to his wife at the event. He looked dashing in a black tux and white shirt, but he opted for no tie. The two lovebirds couldn’t resist getting a smooch in as well.

Peta Murgatroyd was sent home on week 4 of Dancing with the Stars along with her celebrity partner, Lamar Odom. It was disappointing, but she seemed to love every minute of it. There may also be the pitter-patter of little baby feet before the next season of the show. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the 33-year-old pro dancer admitted that she is in hopes that she and Maks will have another baby by this time next year.

Maks and Peta appear to be in the planning stages to see if it’s doable before she hits the ballroom floor once again. This would be the couple’s second child. Their son Shai, 2, is adorable and they are more than happy to share their love for the little guy.

You can keep track of Peta Murgatroyd and her family of three on social media.