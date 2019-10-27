Adam Schiff: William Barr Is ‘Weaponizing The Justice Department To Go After The President’s Enemies’

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused Attorney General William Barr of “weaponizing” the Department of Justice, Politico reports.

Schiff went on ABC’s This Week to discuss the latest developments pertaining to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

Although Mueller finalized his probe concluding that neither President Donald Trump nor members of his campaign conspired with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, the commander-in-chief and his allies have long alleged bias, arguing that the very origins of Mueller’s inquiry need to be investigated.

Multiple media reports now claim that Barr’s Justice Department is researching the origins of Mueller’s probe in what is being described as a criminal investigation.

According to Schiff, the fact that Barr is investigating Trump’s political rivals means that he is “weaponizing” the Department of Justice.

“It means that Bill Barr, on the president’s behalf, is weaponizing the Justice Department to go after the president’s enemies,” he said, accusing the attorney general of working for Trump, instead of serving all Americans

“He’s demonstrating once again that he is merely a tool of the president, the president’s hand, not the representative of the American people.”

John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, is in charge of the Justice Department’s effort, and Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General is investigating the origins of the Russia probe as they relate to the FBI.

Trump’s Republican allies have defended the investigation.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that the Justice Department’s inspector general report — which is expected to come out soon — will be damning.

Graham is fighting a separate battle, having introduced a resolution that condemns the impeachment inquiry launched into Trump.

According to Schff, Graham introduced the resolution because he realizes testimonies from Trump administration are damning.

“I think what we’re seeing really is Lindsey Graham trying to respond to the devastating testimony that’s come out from Ambassador Taylor and others,” he said.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman also said that former national security adviser John Bolton will be an “important witness” in the impeachment inquiry, adding that the House will hold public hearings at some point.

“I don’t want to give precise timing because,in part, we’re struggling with the White House’s continuing efforts to obstruct our investigation, to obstruct witnesses coming in,” Schiff said.

According to House Democrats, Trump needs to be impeached because he pressured the government of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.