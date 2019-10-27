’90 Day Fiancé’: Akinyi Could Be Lying To Benjamin About Being Married

A recent rumor suggests that TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Akinyi Obala could be lying to her fiancé, Benjamin Taylor, about the status of their relationship, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

After struggling to find love in his home state, 33-year-old divorced dad Benjamin decided to take his search overseas, which was when he found the dating profile of Akinyi, a 25-year-old woman from Kenya. The couple began exchanging messages and realized they had many commonalities, including their love for science fiction movies. After getting to know each other, the couple decided they were ready to meet in person and Benjamin packed his bags and traveled to Africa. During his trip, Benjamin realized that there were many things Akinyi had not told him about the arrangement and the cultural expectations of her country. The 33-year-old had rented a hotel room for himself but he was told that he would be required to stay with Akinyi’s brother, Fidel, so his future in-law could keep an eye on him during his visit.

Benjamin was later told that he had to seek the approval of the elders of Akinyi’s church before they could move forward with their relationship. He was also told that he would need to provide a bride price to her parents in order for them to approve the union. Akinyi also revealed to Benjamin that after he paid the bride price, they would automatically be married but fans are claiming that isn’t the case.

Benjamin managed to come up with a payment plan with Akinyi’s parents, as previously reported The Inquisitr. The couple then celebrated their relationship with cake and dancing. Later that night, they consummated their marriage but according to a new rumor, the pair might not actually be married.

“I found out from an acquaintance of mine who’s from Kenya, that until the dowry for the bride is paid, there is no wedding nor is the couple married,” the unnamed source cited by Soap Dirt wrote.

“So, Akinyi is playing Ben who is naive. They’re not married. After the dowry is paid, a wedding is planned.”

The report went on to question whether the verbal agreement and celebrations were done just for the show, or if Akinyi is actually taking advantage of Benjamin’s ignorance as it relates to her country’s customs.

But whatever the case actually is, it seems the couple has decided to remain together and Benjamin has already begun the K-1 visa process, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The rest of the couple’s story will unfold tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC.