Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia Wade Look Adorable In Matching ‘Bring It On’ Halloween Costumes

Gabrielle Union is celebrating daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade with a throwback to one of her most iconic movie roles.

The Being Mary Jane star and her adorable 11-month-old daughter wore matching cheerleading outfits as an ode to Union’s 2000 film, Bring It On. In the film, Union played the role of Isis, who was the head cheerleader of the team The Clovers. Union put the uniform back on and looked almost exactly the same in the photos she shared with her 14.2 million Instagram followers.

Kaavia served as the ultimate mini-me to her mother’s costume. In the post, she is seen wearing her own version of the green uniform, with white tennis shoes to match. The celebrity tot matched her mom as they both wore large yellow bows in their hair. Union and Kaavia both made different poses in several of Union’s Instagram snapshots.

At the time of this writing, the photos of the duo received more than 180,000 likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments under Union’s post.

“That’s crazy you look the exact same,” one follower pointed out.

“It’s like you walked right out of the film and it’s present-day! #GOALS,” another fan chimed in.

Union also posted a video of her and Kaavia putting their outfits to work. The video begins with Union’s first appearance on Bring It On. As her character walks to the middle of the gymnasium where her team is about to perform. As the scene continues to play, the present-day Union is seen holding Kaavia and giving Isis’ signature look, a squint and one arm in the air.

At the time of this writing, the video received more than 60,000 views. The video also received more than 500 comments from Union’s fans.

“Too cute,” one follower wrote.

“The ORIGINAL CLOVER!!” another follower exclaimed.

The cute posts of Union and Kaavia are on-brand for the multitalented star. Union has shared in the past how much she loves matching with Kaavia as much as possible. The desire for her to find outfits that the two can wear was what inspired her baby line with New York and Company. The collection ranges from $15-45 and was Union’s second collaboration with the brand. The actress first partnered with the retailer in August 2018.

Kaavia is Union’s first child. She and husband Dwyane Wade announced in November 2018 that their daughter was born via surrogate. Union has been vocal in the past about her journey to motherhood, noting that she suffered several miscarriages and rounds of IVF in the past.