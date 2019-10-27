Natalia Barulich Looks Stunning As She Dresses Up As Princess Jasmine For Halloween Party

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich recently took to her Instagram page and thoroughly impressed her 2.6 million fans with a video, one where she looked simply stunning.

In the video, the model was featured dressing up as Princess Jasmine from the 2019 Disney musical-fantasy film, Aladdin. The video was captured while Natalia was sitting in a car, holding a gold magic lamp in her hands to complete the costume.

The elegant blue costume, embellished with gold lace, allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. She wore a full face of makeup, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, opted for a black braided wig and a blue headband.

Within less than half a day of posting, the video has racked up more than 489,000 views, 184,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her amazing figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Natalia’s fellow Instagram models, influencers and celebs. These included singer Demi Lovato, Alexa Dellanos, Lexy Panterra, Leli Hernandez, Katja Glieson and Aussie model Natasha Oakley, among many others.

“I love you! You look great,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“The best Princess Jasmine ever,”

“Girl, you are precious!” a third fan commented.

Prior to sharing the video, Natalia treated her fans to a series of sultry pictures throughout the week, among which one particular picture stood out where she could be seen posing naked while sitting on a bed.

In compliance with Instagram’s policy on nudity, the model censored her assets with the help of a bed sheet. Even though the picture was censored, Natalia still showed off plenty of skin, especially her well-toned thighs, bare back and a glimpse of sideboob.

The stunner wore her hair down, opted for an almost makeup-free look to keep it natural and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the hot pic was captured in Tulum, Mexico, while in the caption, the model tagged her photographer, Henry Jimenez, for acknowledgement.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered as many as 167,000 likes and over a thousand comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Even though Natalia has carved out a name for herself in the modeling industry through her talent and beautiful looks, she also rose to fame for being the ex-girlfriend of Colombian singer, Maluma.

According to an article by Page Six, the couple has recently parted ways after two years of dating.