Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Blue Bikini Top

Lindsey Pelas was reportedly hacked recently by the same group of people that hacked into Demi Lovato’s Snapchat account. Since then, the model hasn’t shared any new Instagram posts, but that changed today with a sizzling video of her rocking a tiny bikini top. Plus, it looks like the model erased any evidence of hacking by finally updating her bio to replace the hacker’s message.

The video was a clip for Bang Energy Drink, and showed Lindsey getting sultry at the beach. She posed in front of a rock formation, as she played with her hair and gave coy looks. She wore her hair down in a middle part, as her luxurious curls cascaded down her back.

Throughout the clip, the Instagram hottie was seen tugging at her bikini bottoms, and striking sexy poses on the ground. A couple of clips showed her posing on her knees as she leaned forward to accentuate her curves.

Depending on the angles, fans got a good look at her curves, including some shots that revealed that the bikini top didn’t fully contain her assets. In fact, she flashed her underboob here and there. But that wasn’t all as she turned around to show off the back of her ensemble, which revealed that her bottoms had a thong-cut.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave a variety of messages, with some people gushing about her good looks.

“Baby Blu looking good on u,” noted an admirer.

“Wowzers, smoking hot as always Lindsey,” complimented a fan.

Others referred to the hacking.

“Glad you’re back and better than ever,” said a follower.

“I’m so glad you got your account back after some rude hacker hijacked it!” exclaimed a fan.

Other fans weren’t as sensitive to the subject, as some let her know that they saw her nudes. For now, it doesn’t look like the model is going to directly address the hacking on Instagram, but is instead moving on with her life.

In addition, Lindsey is also back on Twitter, and alluded to the nudes in a response to a now-deleted tweet.

Loading...

“lol it’s me 😉 if there’s gonna be photos circulating I’d rather it be a fire one one my choosing,” she expressed.

She has more exciting things on the horizon, as she also teased a 2020 calendar. She told a fan that it might be available tonight, so that’s something that people can look forward to.

For now, followers can wait and see if the model has any more updates to share in the coming days. Considering that she has yet to post a photo of herself in a Halloween costume, that may be coming soon.