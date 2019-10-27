Sommer Ray Exudes Sunny Vibes In A Yellow Sports Bra

Sommer Ray seems to be keeping the summer vibes alive in her newest Instagram posts. And her newest update was no exception, as she was spotted smiling widely in a yellow-themed ensemble. She rocked a yellow sports bra, a long skirt that featured sunflowers, and a matching scrunchie. She posed in front of blue waters, as she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that featured purple-tinted lenses.

The Instagram hottie let herself be silly in several of the shots, as she made faces. But that wasn’t all, as Sommer was also caught mid-laugh, sticking her tongue out, and closing her eyes for a dramatic shot.

Fans are seemingly loving the update, and it’s already been liked over 166,000 times even though it’s only been live for 20 minutes. Many people focused on complimenting her smile. Because although the model is known for her gorgeous smile, many of her recent posts showed her giving coy looks.

“Petition for you to post smiling pics more often,” suggested a follower.

“Your smile is like sunshine to me,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re my sunshine,” noted a fan.

“And you just lit up my day,” stated a social media user.

In addition, Sommer shared a series of Instagram stories that revealed that she was hanging out with her dad.

The model’s dad was a bodybuilder in his prime, which explains his muscular build. He was spotted sitting in a folding chair, as he wore an all-red outfit. He was seen goofing around, while a dog could be spotted in the foreground.

Sommer has noted in the past that her dad played a big role in her bodybuilding career, which she walked away from in her teenage years.

“Thank you for being my coach when I competed in NPC & teaching me everything I know about working out and fitness. Thank you for always having my back,” she said in a prior Instagram update dedicated to her dad for Father’s Day.

And even though the Instagram sensation opted to pursue social media stardom over a career in bodybuilding, her fans know that she’s still serious about working out. Sometimes, the model shares clips of her in her home gym and gives people a look at how she manages her toned figure.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from Sommer in the coming days. She has yet to reveal a Halloween costume, so perhaps that’s around the corner too.

