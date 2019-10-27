’90 Day Fiancé’: Avery Mills Worries Her Marriage Won’t Survive

Season 3 of TLC’s hit reality series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, introduced viewers to Avery Mills, a 19-year-old living in the United States while dating 24-year-old Syria native, Omar Albakkaur, a man she met on a Muslim dating website after converting to Islam.

The couple spent time getting to know each other online before Avery decided to travel and meet her future husband. Avery and her mother flew to Lebanon to meet Omar, and the pair got married within a few days of knowing each other in person but their marriage might be in trouble, according to a report from E! News.

The 19-year-old planned to marry Omar in Lebanon, return to her home in the United States and apply for his K-1 visa to bring him stateside, then relocate to Syria until his visa was approved. Avery kept this plan from her mother, who was vehemently against the idea of her child moving to a war-torn country. After returning to the United States, Avery visited a lawyer to discuss Omar’s visa options and begin the process of bringing him to live with her in America. Unfortunately for the young couple, the lawyer did not have good news.

Avery’s lawyer informed her of the travel ban, which makes it difficult for some foreigners, including those from Syria, to enter the country. The lawyer mentioned the possibility of a waiver but informed the young woman that moving to Syria would make things more difficult as the government might not see a reason to grant Omar’s visa if they’re already physically living together. The news came as a devastating blow to the 19-year-old and she expressed worry around having to inform her new husband.

“I’m really nervous to call Omar, it’s definitely not what he’s going to want to hear or expects to hear,” she says in a clip for the show’s upcoming episode.

After finally working up the courage to call her husband, she explains the entire situation and he wasn’t pleased. Omar questions why he can’t come to live in America and Avery tells him that only less than 5 percent of the people that get waivers actually get approved. She tells him that the soonest they could possibly be together is in three years and that she won’t be able to come to Syria like they initially planned. Avery then asks Omar whether he thinks they’ll be able to stay together now that there is so much uncertainty surrounding their marriage.

“Do you think you could be away from me for a few years and still want to be married to me?”

“I don’t know,” Omar responds. “It’s so tough to wait for a long time.”

This answer clearly comes as a surprise to the young woman and she begins crying as the clip ends.

Fans of the couple have expressed concern that Omar might just be using the woman for a visa and he might be too controlling toward the younger woman. However, Avery has since denied the allegations against her husband, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The rest of the couple’s story will unfold tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC.