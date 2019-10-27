Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Poses In A Bathrobe As She Plays With Her Dogs In New Pic

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos, who first shot to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her fans with a casual, yet sexy picture of herself.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing nothing except for a white bathrobe which she loosely tied to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts through the wide V-neckline of the robe.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it natural.

Standing next to her bed, the model posed while playing with two of her adorable dogs who could be seen sitting on her bed. She held glass of rum in her hands as she looked at her dogs and smiled at them.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Golfside Condominium, a luxury apartment complex in San José, Costa Rica.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the snap has garnered more than 12,000 likes and about a hundred comments.

“Beautiful girl and cute dogs,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“So divine,” another one said.

“Hello sunshine,” a third commentator wrote.

The remaining fans expressed their admiration for the hot model by using heart, kiss, and fire emoji or by writing long sentences in Spanish.

Prior to sharing the bathrobe snap, the model showed off her amazing figure in a black crop top that she paired with black underwear as she posed at a tennis court with a racket and a ball in her hands.

The model opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with stylish shades.

The revealing ensemble allowed Karina to show off her amazing six-pack abs, as well as her long, smooth legs.

Loading...

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Jamaica, while in the caption, she informed her fans that she is enjoying the amazing sunshine in the country. The model also tagged her photographer, Emma Salmon, in the post as a gesture of acknowledgement.

As of this writing, the snap has amassed more than 24,000 likes and close to 200 comments in which fans praised the model in explicit terms.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that it’s impossible to get such awesome abs, while another one called the model “absolutely perfect.”

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Karina started sharing her pictures on Instagram in December of 2012. Since then, she has successfully attracted more than 535,000 followers on the photo-sharing website and the number seems to be steadily growing with each passing day.