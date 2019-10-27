Sierra Skye Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Top In A Punk Girl Halloween Costume

Sierra Skye continued her streak of sultry photos on Instagram with her newest update which showed her rocking a skimpy black ensemble. She was spotted posing at the bottom of a flight of stairs, as she rocked a tiny black sports bra, thong, and bottoms. She seemed to be going for a punk look since she sported a choker necklace with small spikes.

The top that she wore featured thick straps, and was arguably too small as the garment allowed her to flaunt her underboob. In addition, the model gave people a look at her thong bottoms which resembled a g-string. She paired these items with what appeared to be a super-short skirt. But that wasn’t all. She also rocked a black belt with silver studs, along with hot pink fishnet stockings.

Sierra wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which included a prominent ponytail. Her curly locks fell down her left shoulder as she gave a coy look with her lips pursed. The Instagram bombshell wore dark mascara on her lashes and glossy lipstick on her pout. Her accessories included star drop earrings, and two silver necklaces in addition to her choker.

The second photo showed Sierra posing alongside a blond friend, Brooke Platner. The duo were matching as her friend also sported hot pink fishnet stockings, along with a punk-inspired look.

The final photo showed Sierra posing with her boyfriend, Roman Palumbo, who makes appearances on his girlfriend’s feed from time to time. They both stood on the stairs as she looked back and smiled at Roman. He placed his hand on her arm, and glanced at the camera while rocking a black sweater. Underneath, he wore a white tank top smeared with fake blood. He also wore face makeup to make it look as though he had a big gash on his face.

The update proved to be popular. Although only live for 25 minutes, the post garnered more than 24,000 likes.

“You CRUSHED IT with that crazy sexy costume lovely lady,” gushed an admirer.

“The back though?” wondered a fan, who was hoping for more photos.

“Where did you u get these abs girl,” joked a follower.

“Freakinnnn gorgeous,” complimented a fourth fan.

Previously, Sierra shared her first Halloween costume which was an angel ensemble. It’ll be interesting to see if she has any more looks to share as we near the holiday.

For now, fans can stay tuned to her social media for more eye-catching updates.