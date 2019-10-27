Cardi B Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Nurse Costume For Halloween

Rapper Cardi B recently stunned her 53 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot of her dangerous curves in a sexy Halloween costume.

Cardi isn’t afraid to flaunt her body for the camera, and she frequently shares snaps in which she’s rocking barely anything. For Halloween, she decided to go for a classic nurse costume with a sexy twist. Cardi rocked a white mini dress that hugged all her curves and had a keyhole detail that flaunted major cleavage. She had white cuffs around each wrist, a fake plastic stethoscope around her neck, and a nurse’s hat perched atop a vibrant red wig.

She also amped up her look by pairing the mini dress with thigh-high red boots that were so tight that they looked painted on. Cardi posed with one hand on the wall and the other on her stethoscope, serving up some major attitude for her eager followers. She paired the photo with a sassy caption that had her followers laughing, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy shot. The post received 1.78 million likes within just one hour as fans couldn’t get enough of nurse Cardi.

Unfortunately, the rapper only shared one snap of herself in the outfit and didn’t show fans what the view was like from behind.

Her followers loved the look and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“That next album finna be tighter than that costume,” one fan said, managing to compliment both her outfit and her musical skill at the same time.

Another follower loved the nurse Cardi vibe, and said, “errrybody gon be sick now!”

“Nurse Bardi coming to resuscitate the female rap game,” another fan commented.

While the look was sizzling hot, it’s not the first spicy snap Cardi has shared lately. The rapper recently went on a vacation with her husband, Offset, and she shared plenty of smoking hot snaps in which the two of them got up close and personal. In one of the shots, Cardi rocked an animal-print dress and strappy sandals as she twerked on Offset.

Fans who simply can’t get enough of Cardi should make sure that they’re watching the new Netflix show Rhythm + Flow. Cardi joins forces with T.I. and Chance the Rapper to judge up and coming rap talents on the show, and NME recently revealed who the first winner of the series was. Between the Netflix show and her role in Hustlers, it seems that Cardi is mixing it up and getting involved in a wide variety of projects.