Ainsley Rodriguez Packs A Punch In Yoga Shorts And Boxing Gloves

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez sure knows how to pack a punch — both figuratively and literally. The brunette beauty wowed her fans on Instagram with her skills with a punching bag. Her attire, consisting of a sports bra and tight yoga shorts, certainly didn’t hurt.

Ainsley is known for her killer body, and she serves as one of the principal advertisements for her personal training business. Though many consider her to have one of the most enviable figures on social media, the Miami native made a surprising confession. In the caption for her latest upload, she stated that she hardly ever does cardio.

The one exception to the rule seems to be boxing and dancing, and Ainsley made sure to show off her skills with the former with a sizzling new video.

In the clip, Ainsley is wearing a light gray Nike sports bra and coral colored yoga shorts. Her hair is up in a sensible ponytail and her sole accessory is a pair of earrings. The ensemble is completed with a pair of white boxing gloves.

The video begins by Ainsley scrolling through her phone, before wrapping up her hands and putting on her gloves. She then begins to punch at the white punching bag.

The video then cuts to Ainsley doing a side plank, with some encouragement heard in the background. Next, Ainsley lies on her back and does a crunch, punching the bag as she reaches the top of the movement.

The upload then shows Ainsley having completed the exercise, looking winded and tired but happy. She smiles as she throws a boxing glove at the camera. Last but not least, she shows off her adorable little dog, and jokingly makes the pup pull some punches.

The video earned around 43,000 plays, in addition to over 8,000 likes and more than 125 comments.

“Wow you’re such a badass,” one fan gushed, adding a boxing glove emoji.

“Simply gorgeous,” added another, with a red heart and smiling face.

“Power women!” wrote a third, with the bicep emoji.

It was not the first time her dog has appeared in her social media over the weekend. Ainsley also posted a picture where she was hugging her pet as he licked her cheek. She wore a stunning crop top for the picture, and discussed getting over heartbreak in her poignant caption.

The post earned over 27,000 likes and around 540 comments.

Fans wanting to see more of Ainsley can see her bikini workout uploaded to Instagram and covered by The Inquisitr.