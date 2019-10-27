Hillary Clinton Thinks ‘God Put Her On The Earth’ To Be President & She Could Run In 2020, Former Adviser Says

Dick Morris said he believed the former First Lady wants to run in 2020, but is holding back because the timing is not right.

It’s not a secret that former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has aspirations to be president: she ran two failed presidential campaigns, one in 2008 and another in 2016.

Is another run in store for the longtime Democrat? A former adviser to her husband has alleged that she’s likely considering a 2020 run and that she believes God put her on the planet to inhabit the Oval Office.

According to The Hill, Dick Morris — a former adviser to President Bill Clinton — made the comment on a radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on Sunday.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said about whether or not Clinton will enter the 2020 race. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

Morris speculated that if former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the party’s front-running candidates and one of the more moderate Democrats in the field, dropped out of the race there would be a spot for Clinton to enter.

“The question is are there enough moderates to beat Elizabeth Warren the leftist?” he said. “Make no mistake she wants it. She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Per The Hill, speculation has ramped up recently over whether or not the 2016 Democratic Party nominee would enter the party’s primary race for the Oval Office. The theories, however, have been spread mostly by right-wing blogs and news outlets, and have also been attributed to Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump and former executive chairman of right-wing website Breitbart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clinton has been urged by both President Donald Trump and presidential hopeful, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, to join the race for president. In a tweet earlier this month, the president urged Clinton to enter the race in order to “steal” it from Warren, who has been making gains in recent polls.

Gabbard urged Clinton to enter the race following the former first lady’s accusation that Gabbard was being groomed by Russia to run as a third-party candidate. The Hawaii legislator charged that there had been an effort against her campaign since she launched her candidacy and claimed that following Clinton’s accusations she believed the former Secretary of State was responsible, sending her “proxies” after her. Despite low poll numbers, Gabbard recently announced she would not run for re-election in the House in order to focus on her presidential campaign.

Clinton, meanwhile, is currently on a nationwide press tour for Gutsy Women, a book she authored with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.