‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Promo: Shauna Asks Ridge, ‘Is Your Marriage Over?’

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week of October 28 reveals that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may be newly single, but that doesn’t mean that his love life is over. In fact, it seems as if things are just beginning to heat up for the dressmaker.

Ridge Creeps Into Bed With Shauna

Entitled “Bump in the Night,” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Ridge will get into his bed at his father’s home. Since he, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) are now staying at the Forrester mansion, Ridge will assume that he has his old room back.

However, the soap opera promo shows that Ridge will jump up when a loud scream pierces the night. A disorientated Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will scramble off the bed as she tries to figure out what’s going on. When the lights are switched on, Shauna will face her intruder.

Comedy Leads To Passion On The Bold and the Beautiful

“Ridge?” a shocked Shauna will ask. She will be surprised that the dressmaker crept into bed with her. What makes the situation more comical is that Ridge will see a side of Shauna that he has never been exposed to. Dressed in flamingo-printed pajamas and wearing a face mask, Ridge will hardly recognize the usually perfectly manicured vixen.

Stunned, Ridge will reply, “Shauna?”

According to The Inquisitr, Ridge and Shauna will find the situation rather funny. They will tease each other about being in the same bed again and have a laugh at their own expense. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that one thing will lead to another and things will become very passionate.

“Is your marriage over?” Shauna will ask Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that she will notice that he is no longer wearing his wedding ring. To her, this means that Ridge is a single man and is fair game. Ridge and Shauna will share a passionate kiss as they give in to their base desires.

Donna Confronts Brooke

In the meantime, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will also confront her sister.

“You took off your wedding ring,” she will state.

“What’s the point in wearing it if my husband can’t be loyal to me?” Brooke will opine.

Do you think Brooke will put these rings back on?

Shauna Fills Quinn In

Shauna cannot wait to tell her best friend, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), the news.

“I woke up with a big handsome man in my bed,” Shauna says.

As Shauna relays the story, Quinn gasps “No!” She cannot believe that Shauna finally got the man of her dreams in her bed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.