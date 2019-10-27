Ashley Graham Sizzles In Tight Jessica Rabbit Halloween Costume

Ashley Graham’s fans may have been wondering what she had planned for Halloween, and she finally shared an Instagram update where she rocked her sexy costume. The post included five photos, which not only revealed her sizzling look, but her husband’s too.

The first photo of the set was a close-up shot of the model, as she was seen in a strapless, red dress that was skin-tight. The top of the dress featured a soft “v” neckline, and it was bedazzled with dark red gems. She also wore a wig to emulate Jessica Rabbit’s iconic red hair, and also wore purple gloves that reached past her elbows. Ashley kept things rolling with her eye-catching makeup, which included bright red lipstick and purple eyeshadow. She also wore dark mascara and a small cat-eye.

The second in the set was a short video clip, where Ashley got fully into character.

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way,” she said in a breathy voice.

These were followed by photos of the model’s look from head-to-toe, as she posed alongside her husband, Justin Ervin, who apparently went as Macho Man. These photos revealed Ashley’s ever-growing baby bump, while the dress also allowed her to show off her legs, thanks to the high slit on the right side.

Justin looked like he was getting fully into character also, as she posed and showed off his arm muscles. He wore a tie-die shirt, matching bandana, and tight pants. He completed his look with dark, aviator-shaped sunglasses and a wrestling championship belt around his waist.

It certainly looked like the duo were having a blast, and Ashley proved that being pregnant doesn’t mean that she had to opt for a costume that was any less sexy than her usual ones.

Fans seemed to love the ensemble, and gushed about Ashley in the comments section.

“O. M. G. Stunning,” gushed a follower.

“When she’s beautiful, inspiring and has bomb captions,” complimented an admirer.

Others were distracted by the details.

“I just wanna know who squeezed you into that latex and how,” wondered a fan, who was seemingly impressed by the feat.

“Pic 4 caught me unexpectedly. I’m howling @ Macho Man,” noted an Instagram user.

The model’s fans have come to know and love her for her sense of humor. Yesterday, she proved that she’s feeling as lively as ever in a silly video where she danced around in a satin dress. She was seen kicking the air, throwing her hair around, and rubbing her belly.

The video has been watched over 2.5 million times.

