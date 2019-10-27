Kaitlynn Carter Channels Her Inner Disco Goddess For Halloween While Wearing A Curve-Hugging Sequined Dress

Kaitlynn Carter is living her best single girl life as she celebrates Halloween with friends.

The Hills: New Beginnings star looked absolutely fabulous as she attended a Halloween party at Casamigos. The crew all went with a disco theme, as three of her friends are seen in her Instagram post rocking bell-bottom pants of a variety of prints. Carter opted for a shorter look, as she is seen rocking a strapless, sequined dress that stops at her upper thigh. The dress fits tightly around the reality star’s body, allowing her curves to pop out in the photo.

To pair with the scene-stealing dress, Carter added white boots to her look. The platform boots went up to Carter’s calves, and had a small heel. Carter was also seen wearing fuzzy earrings in the photo, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style. She also added bright, red eyeshadow to the look.

At the time of writing, the post from Carter received more than 20,000 likes from Carter’s 1 million Instagram followers. The post also received more than 90 comments under her post.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE!” one follower exclaimed.

“Omg in lurve 100%” another fan said.

The post of Carter embracing her body comes after she responded to an Instagram user who had their own opinions about her appearance. The Inquisitr previously reported that Carter responded to a commenter under a bikini photo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, October 22. In the photo, Carter is showing off her body while wearing a neon pink bikini. The commenter said that the blogger was “too thin,” which Carter replied to. She said that she had “been through some s–t lately,” which could’ve been in reference to her recent breakups. Her Instagram followers also came to her defense, ensuring Carter that she looks amazing exactly as she is.

“You look happy,” one follower mentioned.

“Natural beauty! So pretty,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji..

Carter has been a single woman since late September. After developing a relationship with her friend Miley Cyrus, the two decided to split after six weeks together. The breakup came shortly after Carter decided to end her non-legal marriage to Brody Jenner back in August. The two decided to remain friends after ending their five-year relationship.

Since ending both relationships, Carter has been seemingly focused on her career. On October 17, she shared a memory from a time when she began her first blog, Western Wild. She shared that, through her blog, she was able to have a life in Los Angeles that is “filled with vibrant, smart, driven, loving, inspiring, thoughtful friends and colleagues that I really, she shared her journey to being the blogger and businesswoman she is today. She shared that, through starting her blog, Western Wild, she was ay consider family.”