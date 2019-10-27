NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Close To Finalizing Trade Of Kenyan Drake, Destination Not Known

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly finalizing the details on a trade shipping running back Kenyan Drake out of town. Just where he’s headed remains to be seen.

As the Miami Herald reported, the Dolphins reached an agreement on Saturday night with the trade partner for Drake, and the running back stayed home rather than accompany the team to Pittsburgh for the Monday Night Football game.

The identity of the team acquiring Drake was not immediately known, but an agreement was reached over the weekend. There were no details yet, including exactly what they would be getting in return for Drake. Prior to the news that the Dolphins were finalizing trade details, reports indicated that Miami wanted a fourth-round pick in return for him.

As Dolphins Wire noted, it’s not likely that the Dolphins will get that much in return for the running back.

“Drake is a short-term rental that offers teams no guarantee that he’ll stay with his new team for more than just a few months,” the report noted. “Drake isn’t the kind of player who is going to command the franchise tag — and so trading for him is for a handful of games and the right to exclusively negotiate a new contract. That’s it. And that isn’t worth a 4th-round pick.”

Drake had been identified as one of the veteran players likely headed to the trade block for the rebuilding Dolphins. The team already traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers and were rumored to be shopping a number of other veteran players ahead of this week’s trade deadline.

As CBS Sports noted, Drake’s expected trade will likely mean a bigger role for running back Mark Walton, who has been able to manage 133 yards over the last two weeks even with Drake still getting the majority of touches for the Dolphins.

Drake had already addressed the trade rumors back in September, saying he was remaining focused on the team and not getting too bogged down in the rumors.

There is expected to be plenty of action at the NFL trade deadline, with a number of teams looking to trade players as they head into rebuilding mode. There are some big-name players who could be on the move, including Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. Like the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos will also reportedly be unloading a number of veteran players, with some rumors that pass rusher Von Miller could be on the move.