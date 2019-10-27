Carmella Rose Poses Next To Avril Lavigne At The Unicef Masquerade Ball 2019

American model Carmella Rose recently bumped into Avril Lavigne as the two hotties attended the 7th Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball 2019 at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 26, in West Hollywood, California.

Unable to contain her excitement after meeting the “I’m With You” songstress, Carmella took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a picture where she posed next to the Canadian singer.

In the snap, Carmella could be seen dressed up in a glittery gold strapless dress that she teamed with a pair of high-heeled stilettos. She styled her brunette tresses into curls, accessorized with forehead jewelry and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

Avril, on the other hand, looked dazzling in a futuristic-themed, bright silver mini-dress, with matching knee-high boots and a long two-tone blue wig. The singer also opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a dark nude shade of lipstick and a combination of eye-shades in her peculiar, Gothic-inspired style.

In the caption, Carmella informed her fans that she was really happy to meet Avril, so much so that when they posed together for the picture, the model was so nervously-excited that she couldn’t even smile properly. She expressed her excitement by saying that she was “crying inside” when she saw Avril.

Within an hour of posting, the picture became an instant hit among Carmella’s fans, who rushed to award the snap with more than 54,000 likes and over 120 comments.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of Carmella’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Karina Ramos, Paige Watkins and Sarah Kohan, among others.

“No way??!!! Omg yess!! this made me so happy that she was there,” one of her fans wrote.

“You look so incredible,” another one commented.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be a fan of both the model and the singer, wrote that the picture is iconic.

“Omggg, iconic! [Avril] looks insanely beautiful, and you so stunning.”

The reason why Carmella was so excited to meet Avril at the event was because she is a big fan of the singer and recently recreated the famous Avril Lavigne costume from her hit number “Complicated” for a Halloween party.

A day before, she shared a photo with her fans which racked up more than 222,000 likes and over 800 comments.

Carmella is not only popular on Instagram but she has also carved a name for herself in the glamour modeling industry. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she has not only worked for Maxim, but she has also posed for Playboy magazine.