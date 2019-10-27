NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Eyeing Los Angeles Chargers As ‘Tone’ On Future Has ‘Changed Dramatically,’ Reports Say

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady approaching free agency for the first time, his remarks about his future in New England are more unclear than ever.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has given repeated if indirect indications that the 2019 season may be his last for the New England Patriots, as The Inquisitr reported. Brady will likely enter free agency in 2020 for the first time in his 20-year career, all of which was spent with the Patriots.

His contract with New England voids in March of 2020, and it prohibits the team from keeping him on the roster by utilizing the franchise tag.

As a result, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport writing via Twitter, Brady finally “has full autonomy on what happens to him after the season. His tone has changed dramatically on his future.”

But if Brady decides to leave New England, where would he go?

According to a report on Sunday by CBS Sports, Brady may have his eyes set on a move to Los Angeles where he would take over the Chargers’ quarterback position from another likely future Hall of Famer, Philip Rivers.

At age 37, Rivers will also enter unrestricted free agency following the end of the 2019 season.

Brady is 42-years-old and is a native of San Mateo, California, a suburb of San Francisco located about 370 miles north of Los Angeles. Much of Brady’s family remains in The Golden State. His business partner and personal trainer Alec Guerrero — for whom Brady credits with much of the physical conditioning that has allowed him to enjoy a lengthy NFL career — also resides in California, according to the CBS Sports report.

Quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers will be a free agent after the 2019 season. Harry How / Getty Images

In addition, starting in 2020, the Chargers are set to play in the newly constructed, state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a city just south of Los Angeles. The Chargers will share the stadium with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, the new SoFi Stadium is expected to quickly become “the place to be and be seen” in the Los Angeles area.

“Some who know Brady could see the challenge of rebooting that town as a football market appealing to the quarterback,” Canfora wrote, comparing the potential signing of Brady to the Los Angeles Kings’ acquisition of NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1988, and the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA bringing in LeBron James last season.

Brady at quarterback would make Chargers games a “hot ticket” in the Southern California metropolis, Canfora wrote.

Brady is also rumored to be “frustrated” with the Patriots’ inability to maintain a consistent receiving corps this season. According to Rapoport via Twitter, Brady “invested a ton of time” working with receivers Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon to help both troubled players “get right.”

But Brown was cut by the Patriots after just one game, following Week 2, and Gordon is now expected to be released within the next two weeks, as The Inquisitr reported.