Sara Underwood Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Nude Dress In Maui

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tends to take her eager Instagram followers along with her on her outdoor adventures. The blond bombshell has been building dreamy cabins in the Pacific Northwest alongside her partner, Jacob Witzling, and she constantly shares photos of the cabins as well as posing in skimpy attire in the cabins or in the lush green forests surrounding her.

However, Underwood recently travelled to another spot in the United States — Hawaii. She kicked off her adventure by sharing a double Instagram update in which she rocked a revealing swimsuit that exposed her ample assets and dangerous curves. She posed while wading through the ocean waves as well as while sitting on a towel on the sandy beach, loving the vibes in Maui.

In her latest Instagram post, she shared another double update, this time in a figure-hugging dress rather than a swimsuit. Underwood opted to rock a nude dress that clung to every inch of her curves. The top was a simple spaghetti strap style with a slight scoop neck that showcased a hint of cleavage. The dress itself was a mini length, but fringe extended all the way down her legs to mid-calf, adding a bit of interest to the look.

In the first picture, Underwood posed on a grassy area with palm trees around her and the ocean visible just a few feet away. Her arms were outstretched and her blond locks were pulled into a low bun with a flower tucked behind her ear as she enjoyed the scenic setting. The second snap in the update featured a close-up of Underwood, with the sun glowing behind her. In the caption of the post, Underwood told her fans the exact name of the dress from online retailer Fashion Nova that she wore, and also spilled the beans that her partner was the one who took the photos.

Underwood’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot Maui shots, and the post received over 21,100 likes within just one hour.

“You look amazing!” one follower commented.

Another fan said that Underwood was “stunning in every way possible.”

“You look very lovely in that dress, what an amazing setting and view,” another follower commented.

The nude dress she rocked in the update was the look that she wore to attend the actual wedding, as she clarified in the caption. However, she hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be in Maui, and whether she’ll have a few days of vacation after the wedding takes place.

Fans will have to ensure they’re following the blond babe on Instagram so that they don’t miss a single sizzling snap.