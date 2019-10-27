Gwen Stefani Admits That Man Who Is Not Blake Shelton Is Sexy

Gwen Stefani responded to a video from a fan.

There’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani is smitten with her cowboy beau Blake Shelton, but she’s not afraid to admit that she finds other guys attractive.

However, Gwen did not just come out and declare that she thinks a man who is not Blake is hot. Her confession was in response to a Twitter follower who had recently attended one of her “Just a Girl” shows in Las Vegas. The fan shared a video of Gwen’s performance of “Underneath it All,” and the 50-year-old singer looked stunning and stylish like she always does. She was rocking a black-and-white checkered bra top and a pair of tights featuring a colorful print. However, while the fan’s focus was on Gwen at the beginning of the video, he quickly cut her out of frame by zooming in on a shirtless male dancer behind her.

The bare-chested performer was wearing a pair of checkered pants and a matching open vest that were coordinated with Gwen Stefani’s outfit. He was moving and grooving on top of a platform designed to look like giant speakers.

The fan who filmed the video used Twitter to reach out to Gwen and let her know that her dancers are “hella sexy,” and she responded by letting the fan know that she shares this opinion.

“Yep,” she wrote, including a heart-eye emoji with her response.

So far, Blake hasn’t reacted to Gwen’s tweet, but he has feigned jealously before when she’s praised a man who isn’t him. During a recent episode of The Voice, Gwen told contestant Will Breman that she couldn’t take her eyes off of him, prompting Blake to turn toward his girlfriend and act like he was unhappy about her compliment.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey!” he said to Gwen.

While Gwen Stefani might agree with fans who find her backup dancers sexy, she can claim that she’s dating one of the sexiest men alive. Blake Shelton was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, and he occasionally reminds everyone of this. He brought it up during a recent interview with country star Martina McBride on her Vocal Point podcast.

“If you thought the People magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” Blake joked.

According to People, it was actually Gwen Stefani who encouraged Blake Shelton to accept the title and the cover that comes with it, but he quipped that the magazine only offered it to him because the publication was “running out of people” to extend the annual honor to.

Gwen is just as humble as her boyfriend. While she might be dating 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive, it sounds like she’s not letting it go to her head. According to Blake, Gwen is just an unpretentious girl who enjoys cooking and spending time with her family. In his words, his girlfriend is the “most normal, unassuming, just Catholic girl from Anaheim.”