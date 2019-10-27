Larsa Pippen Flaunts Toned Bod In Camo Bra & Shorts

Larsa Pippen shared a new selfie with her Instagram fans today, and her outfit was all about camo. She was spotted in a matching ensemble that included a bra, shorts, and a hat. The bra appeared to have a halter-style tie, while her shorts were high-waisted and allowed her to show off her toned legs. Her hat had a small brim, and she wore her hair down in luxurious curls. Her locks fell down the front of her left shoulder, and it was so long that it reached her waist.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted pursing her lips slightly while rocking shimmery eyeshadow. She completed her look with a pair of black boots that laced up. Above her, a was chandelier hung while a bed and a couch could be seen beside her. The post has received more than 26,000 likes so far, with fans raving about her good looks while others tried to guess if this was a Halloween costume.

“OMFG! Look at that!” exclaimed a follower.

“Such a cool costume! Love it,” noted a fan.

“Hey GI Jane can I get a kiss?” joked fashionista Nicole Williams-English.

“Private Pippen reporting for duty,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Larsa posted a photo of herself rocking a dark angel costume, so it was no wonder that people are wondering if this camo look was another costume. Her Instagram stories also gave people a closer look at her life as she shared a video of herself while wearing the angel ensemble. She gave coy looks throughout the clip, which revealed that she wore shimmery, pink eyeshadow and dark eyeliner as well as sparkling drop earrings.

The reality TV star followed her video with a couple of shots of her hanging out with one of her kids, Preston Pippen. She looked like she was chilling, as she leaned on a plush couch. She sported two yellow hair clips, as she was presumably getting ready to go out. The celebrity had not dressed up yet as she rocked a casual t-shirt. Meanwhile, Preston was spotted hanging out on his phone.

Larsa and her ex, Scottie, have remained friends after their divorce and while her children aren’t usually prominent on her social media, it looks like she was enjoying some chill time with her son on Sunday.

Fans can potentially look forward to more photos of other Halloween costumes. Considering that she already shared three different outfits, it wouldn’t be too surprising if she has more surprises up her sleeve.