Demi Lovato Shows Off Terrifying Clown Costume

Demi Lovato dressed up as Pennywise the clown for a Halloween party.

With Halloween only a few days away, everyone is getting into the spirit of the holiday, including singer Demi Lovato. The pop sensation looked nearly unrecognizable on Saturday while at a Halloween party in Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood. She was dressed in an elaborate yet terrifying Pennywise the clown costume at the festive bash, according to Hollywood Life.

Lovato went all-out with her costume, which included a ruffled top with a plunging neckline, a short skirt, a bright red wig, and fishnet stockings. But it was her detailed and horrifying makeup that really pulled off the look. The star had dark eye makeup, and frightening red cheeks and lips that were smudged out to create Pennywise’s famously creepy look.

Lovato clearly loves Halloween because this isn’t the first costume she’s pulled off for this year’s festivities. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she posted a photo to Instagram this past week showing off her incredible Marie Antoinette costume. To create the look, she wore a voluminous blond wig, pale face makeup, long eyelashes, and pink lips. Her dress was beautifully vintage, with a lace neckline.

“Halloween round 1… I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine…glam team killed it,” the singer captioned the photo.

Lovato wasn’t the only celebrity to be captured out and about last evening in Halloween getup.

Kylie Jenner has been known to debut several spot-on outfits throughout the Halloween season, and last night she paired up with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, for an iconic look. Karanikolaou dressed as Britney Spears and Jenner dressed as Madonna, specifically from the 2003 VMAs. It was that year that Madonna unexpectedly kissed both Spears and singer Christina Aguilera on stage. The pair had fun recreating that bizarre moment by playfully kissing and dancing around to Madonna’s famous anthem “Like a Virgin” while singing into microphones, according to Cosmopolitan.

Jenner wore her hair tied back in a low bun, and she sported bright red lips. She showed off her curves in a form-fitting black gown with the shoulders cut out, and she accessorized with black gloves and black stilettos. Meanwhile, Karanikolaou wore a short ruffled dress and thigh-high white boots to pull off Spears’ iconic look. This is only the first costume that Jenner has revealed this year, so several more are sure to pop up throughout the week. Last year, Jenner pulled off several different Barbie doll costumes and matched with her daughter, Stormi, in a butterfly costume.