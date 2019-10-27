Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curvy Booty In Skintight Cargo Pants While Posing Next To A Tractor

Curvy model Ashley Alexiss delivered a particularly saucy Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. Reporting from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, the Sports Illustrated babe thrilled fans by showing off her voluptuous figure in a sultry photo in which she looked sexy without flashing the flesh.

Snapped while the model was in a field, the 28-year-old hottie posed next to a green-and-yellow tractor and put her bountiful curves on display to the delight of her legion of followers. Clad in tight-fitting tan cargo pants, made in a curve-clinging design from popular plus-size label, Fashion Nova Curve, the blond bombshell turned her back to the camera to showcase her shapely posterior, likely sending pulses racing among her ever-growing fanbase.

Showing her playful side, Ashley coquettishly put one leg up on the tractor wheel and looked over her shoulder with sparkling eyes and a beaming, kittenish smile on her gorgeous face. The cheeky posture highlighted her strong, curvaceous thighs while also calling attention to her bodacious booty.

Although the latest update was significantly tamer in comparison to her most recent posts, Ashley still managed to cut a seductive figure in the curve-flaunting snap. The slim-fit cargo pants did a fantastic job at showcasing her plentiful curves and even showed a glimpse of fair skin, visible above the low-hanging waistband. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model paired the item with a navy blue sweater and slipped on a pair of black sneakers for comfort.

Ashley looked drop-dead gorgeous in the casual outfit. The ravishing, plus-size model let her natural beauty shine by sporting a fresh-faced, makeup-free look that cast a radiant glow on her beautiful features. Her golden tresses were swept to the side, freely falling down her back in a flowing style and reaching all the way to her waist.

The new pic was a big hit with Ashley’s fans, as her Instagram followers were more than impressed with her natural, casual look. In the space of three hours, the photo racked up more than 28,000 likes, as fans were eager to show their appreciation for the saucy pose. In addition, the eye-catching snap brought more than 500 people to the comments section, earning a lot of praise for the curvy model from her online admirers.

Ashley penned a flirty caption for her post, asking fans whether they thought the tractor was a sexy-looking piece of machinery.

“Yea, where [sic] looking at the tractor,” replied one Instagram user.

“Is there a tractor there?? I don’t see it,” jokingly wrote another.

“That’s a nice big wheel right there,” quipped a third person, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their post.

As indicated in the photo caption, the new photo was a promotional shot for Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley, who is a “curve ambassador” for the widely-acclaimed plus-size fashion brand, has posed numerous times before for the American label, serving up some sizzling snaps on her Instagram feed in the past.

The latest update comes just one day after the buxom blonde put her hourglass curves on full display in a fiery red dress from Fashion Nova Curve in another sweltering Instagram post. Earlier this week, Ashley showed off her curvy backside while rocking a pair of skintight jeans and a lace-up corset from the same label.