Kaitlynn Carter Talked To Ex-Mother-In-Law Linda Thompson At A Halloween Party

Kaitlynn Carter was reportedly able to get some closure by talking to her Linda Thompson, her ex-husband Brody Jenner’s mom, at a Halloween party.

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the singer-songwriter attended the same Halloween bash hosted by Casamigos Tequila. According to Us Weekly, the ladies took a few moments to talk and share a photo together. The outlet confirmed that Carter’s chance to speak with Thompson was her reason for attending the party. The influencer and Thompson’s conversation reportedly seemed serious and lasted for two to three minutes. During their exchange, the two were reportedly comfortable seeing each other yet they showed their love for one another.

Carter and Thompson have reportedly not had any animosity towards each other since Carter and Jenner ended their relationship. Thompson even defended Carter back in August when social media users were upset with her for seemingly moving on with Miley Cyrus. Thompson addressed the outrage on her Instagram page by reposting a quote about not judging others.

“@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama,” she wrote in the response to Carter agreeing with the post. “You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

Carter and Jenner married in Indonesia in June 2018. While the couple exchanged vows at their nuptials, the wedding was never made legal in the United States. Prior to tying the knot, the couple dated for five years, and Carter was seemingly on good terms with Jenner’s family.

Since their breakup, both Carter and Jenner have moved on to other relationships. Jenner has been dating model Josie Canseco, and the two recently went public on their respective Instagram pages. Jenner’s mother recently gushed over Canseco and said she feels that she is a great match for her reality star son.

Carter’s love life has been a tad more dramatic. Soon after her split from Jenner, she was seen with Miley Cyrus in Italy. After their now-infamous kiss on their vacation, the two were reportedly in a relationship for six weeks. Since then, Cyrus has moved on to be with singer Cody Simpson.

Carter addressed her romantic drama on Instagram. Under a photo she posted on the social media platform on October 22, the influencer poked fun at her two breakups by replying to a user who felt she was “too thin.”

“I mean I been through some s–t lately LOL,” Carter replied to the user.