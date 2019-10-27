Heidi Klum Shares A Topless Witch Look On Instagram

Heidi Klum shared a new Instagram photo today, and she proved that being a witch can be a chance to make a fashion statement. The supermodel was spotted topless in the shot, as she presumably was still lounging in bed. Her back was to the camera, while she looked over her right shoulder to give a closed-mouth smile.

Most prominent was her dark witch hat, which read “Moschino” in light, all-caps font. The Making The Cut star opted to wear her hair down, which she pulled behind her shoulders. A hand, which most likely belongs to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, could also be seen reaching out to touch her back.

This photo has already garnered over 45,000 likes even though it’s only been live for an hour. Fans sent their love in the comments section.

“Best witches hat around,” gushed a fan.

“Can’t wait to see your Halloween look!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Halloween Queen is ready,” suggested an admirer.

“In France we do not necessarily celebrate Halloween!!!but I’m waiting for one thing to see @heidiklum on the 31st for #heidiklumhalloween,” noted an Instagram fan.

Heidi is known for her large, annual Halloween bash, and last year, she wowed her fans with a convincing Fiona costume. Tom went as Shrek, and they were likely the center of attention all night.

Prior to this update, the supermodel was getting flirty in a pink, ruffle dress. She was spotted at the beach but somehow still managed to get around in heels. Heidi spun around and showed off the flowy dress, which featured large sleeves and a short skirt. She was seen skipping a little, and she was clearly having fun. The video also used a vintage-looking filter, with a rainbow sun flare on the upper left side.

This update has been viewed over 450,000 times.

For now, fans can only wait and see what Heidi and Tom choose to dress up as this year. For the model, it’s no surprise that fans are itching to find out, as she previously described the anticipation to Page Six.

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down because there are so many people who love creativity as much as I do and are jonesing to see what I do,” she noted.

Considering that Heidi and Tom opted for a couples costume last year, it’s pretty likely that whatever they choose will be another paired ensemble. Stay tuned to her Instagram page for more updates.

And fans who can’t get enough of the model can check out an earlier post, where she dropped a Halloween costume clue.