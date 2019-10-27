Elton John Forced To Postpone Dates For Farewell Tour After Admitting He Is ‘Extremely Unwell’

Elton John has been forced to put his farewell tour on hold, announcing over the weekend that he would be postponing some dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” as he was feeling “extremely unwell.”

The legendary singer was just hours from hitting the stage in Indianapolis on Saturday when he put out the announcement that he would need to postpone the concert. Elton John took to Facebook to tell fans that he was being forced to cancel the show because of his health, apologizing for the late notice and for letting them down.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” the singer shared.

Elton John added that while he hates to let his fans down, he believes he owes them the best show possible and said that with his illness, “that’s simply not possible.”

John promised that he would make up the concert to fans, and Radar Online reported that the tour was set to resume in March 2020. The report added that Elton John has been battling a number of health issues in recent years, including a bacterial infection that led to him being hospitalized in April 2017. It was close to a year later that he would announce that the upcoming tour would be his last.

At the time, Elton John pushed back against reports that his ill health had forced him into retiring earlier than he had planned, however.

“The British press said I’m retiring because of ill health, but I am in good health,” he said.

As the Today show noted, some fans spoke out about the abrupt cancellation this week, taking to social media to wish the singer a speedy recovery. However, some complained about traveling long distances only to find that the show was called off.

“SO SAD,” one fan wrote. “Heard the news when I checked into my hotel. But I’ll be back in March.”

Elton John has an ambitious farewell tour planned, the report noted. He is slated to perform 300 shows over the course of the next three years, hitting five continents as he says goodbye to fans. After John retires, he said he wants to spend more time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two young sons.

It was not clear what ailment was keeping Elton John from his comeback tour this weekend, or how long he may be recovering.