‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Shows Off Pert Derriere In Provocative Black Bodysuit On Instagram

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth, who is popular on Instagram for flaunting her amazing figure and beautiful facial features, recently took to her page and shared a new hot snap to titillate her 1.3 million fans.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a see-through black bodysuit, held together in place with the help of a garter and suspender belts attached to her stockings.

The model accessorized with black lace Playboy bunny ears to pull off a very seductive look, while she stayed true to her signature style and opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy.

To pose for the snap, the stunning model turned her back toward the camera and flashed her beautiful smile. In the process, Tiffany put her pert derriere on full display to stop her admirers in their tracks.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while Tiffany informed her fans in the caption that she is about to embark on some new venture. Therefore, she asked her fans to wish her good luck.

The model also informed her followers that the gorgeous bodysuit was from Honey Birdette. A look at her timeline shows that Tiffany often wears lingerie items from the same brand.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the hot snap has garnered more than 5,000 likes and over 160 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie in explicit terms.

“You are very, very beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“You don’t need luck, you have skills. Have a wonderful day gorgeous!” another one commented.

“Dressed like that, you will have great luck for sure! And someone may be even luckier if they are who you dressed for!” a third commentator opined.

The remaining fans either used emoji to express their admiration for Tiffany or used words and phrases like “very hot,” “very sexy lady,” and “too gorgeous.”

Prior to sharing the bodysuit picture, Tiffany posted a series of snaps where she could be seen dressed up in a bridal outfit. According to the caption, the model recreated Priscilla Presley’s wedding look.

For that series, Tiffany opted for a 1970s style of makeup, wore a modest white bridal gown, and accessorized with a silver crown attached to a bridal veil.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 250 comments. Apart from her regular fans, some of Tiffany’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture.

These included Leanna Bartlett, Jessica Vaugn, and Ashley Doris, among others.