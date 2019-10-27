Jojo Babie Puts On A Sexy Nerd Costume & Fans Want Her To Be Their Study Buddy

Jojo Babie gave her Instagram fans a look at her Halloween costume today, and it turned out that she went as a nerd this year. However, she wasn’t a typical nerd, as she showed off her sexy side in a revealing outfit.

The Instagram hottie sported a lacy, white bra and high-waisted leggings that reached her chest. She left her cleavage on full display as she opted to go without a top, instead clipping red plaid suspenders to her pants.

Jojo wore her hair down and rocked a pair of black-rimmed glasses, which appeared to be taped together in the middle with red tape. She pursed her lips for the shot, while placing her right hand on her glasses and her left hand on her hips. The model completed her look with a pair of black heels, and was spotted posing indoors in a stylish living room.

The post has been liked over 61,000 times in the first three hours since it went live, with fans gushing about her sultry look. There were tons of people who also referred to her captions, and mentioned they would want her to be their study buddy.

“Ya can always be my study partner,” declared a follower.

“I need help… like a lot,” joked an admirer.

Others focused on complimenting the model.

“Whomever is loving you is the luckiest person around,” said a fan.

“You are nothing but amazing Jojo,” gushed an Instagram user.

In addition to the post, Jojo also shared an Instagram story that gave followers a closer look at her ensemble. The video selfie showed her walking, as she gave coy looks. Her cleavage was on full display, and this angle revealed that she rocked a bow-tie in lieu of a necklace. The model also wore dark eyeshadow, light lipstick, and a dusting of blush.

Loading...

From her fans’ reactions, it seems that Jojo nailed the nerdy look. Only time will tell, whether she has more costumes up her sleeve as we near Halloween.

For now, admirers can hope for more updates in the coming days. Her latest updates have included her going topless, along with other shots that emphasized her derriere. Whatever the case, it looks like her 9.2 million followers are always there to send her their love. It doesn’t hurt that Jojo is openly flirty with her captions, and many fans have been lucky enough to get a response directly from her when sending their compliments.

Those that can’t seem to get enough of the model who jokes that she’s “your favorite Asian girl” can check out an earlier update where she rocked a tiny bra.