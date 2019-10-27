‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows Instagram With New Hair Alongside Leah Messer: ‘Reunion With My Girlfriend’

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are back together on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 stars both appeared in Kailyn’s latest update that came in the form of a double post and that has been wowing fans.

Kailyn and Leah both posed for the camera in front of a hot pink wall that featured golden metallic art. Kailyn was on the left and looking absolutely stunning in a white ribbed top with buttons down the front and a cute denim jacket she wore open over the top. She was fully glammed-up and showcasing her brand-new brown locks. She also sported a full face of makeup that accentuated her pretty features. Kail was wearing warming blush and dark eye makeup. However, her rosy pink lips were perhaps most noticeable in the first snap. After all, she was blowing a kiss.

Leah appeared on the right while resting her head against Kailyn’s. Leah echoed Kailyn’s dark locks and casual look in a cream-colored top. Leah’s bright blue eyes popped against her bronzed complexion and brown hair. Fans seemed to love that the star ditched her blond hair in favor of darker strands. That said, Kail’s switch has proven the biggest headline-maker of late.

A quick swipe showed Kailyn switching from her kiss filled pose to one offering her gorgeous smile while Leah stuck to a grin for both snaps.

The caption likely means a lot to fans, given that this was not the first time that Kail and Leah posted a cheeky joint update. Back in August, the co-stars appeared in an Instagram photo wearing bras and crop tops. In addition, at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Kailyn gave Leah her jacket and joked that they were “officially a couple.”

The MTV VMAs moment caused so much buzz, Kailyn actually opened up on her Coffee & Convos podcast regarding rumors that she might be dating Leah, as The Inquisitr reported.

“I would never! She’s like one of my best friends. We have become so close. I would never want to ruin that.”

Kail’s update proved popular, racking up more than 121,000 likes in under 24 hours. Fans seemed to love Kailyn’s new hair, although praise was left for both girls. More than 1,000 fans and followers commented.

“Love the new hair color, you guys look beautiful! Do you know what color is it [sic] and what brand,” was one question aimed at Kailyn.

“Omg love you both as brunettes!” another fan wrote.

“Two favs in one picture,” said a user, who gave the girls positive feedback.

“Love your hair color, Kail!” another fan commented.

Kailyn and Leah’s close bond goes beyond selfies. The two friends vacationed in Hawaii together with their six kids during the summer.