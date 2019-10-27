Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Where I Want To Be’ With Current Girlfriend Sabrina Parr, Done Talking About His Exes

Lamar Odom is ready to put his past relationships behind him and focus on the new woman in his life.

The Darkness to Light author is seemingly smitten with his new girlfriend, fitness trainer Sabrina Parr. Since the two made their relationship public this past August, Odom has shown how content he is in his new relationship.

According to People, the former NBA star’s newfound happiness was reportedly the inspiration behind his latest Instagram post. While embracing at a restaurant, Odom kissed Parr on the cheek as he held her butt. Parr seemed to enjoy Odom’s squeeze, and she gave a huge smile while rocking a tight black dress and red lipstick.

Odom captioned the photo by saying how much he enjoys putting a smile on Parr’s face. He also shared that he would like interviewers to refrain from questions regarding his past relationships.

“Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman,” he said regarding his relationship with Parr. “I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments!”

Odom then added that he doesn’t want his new situation to interfere with the mistakes he made in his past life.

“[I] said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time,” Odom explains. “I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!”

While Odom does not mention any names, headlines regarding his exes began to swirl across media outlets after an interview he did on TV One’s Uncensored. During the interview, Odom shared his experiences with exes Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson. In one clip, Odom revealed that, back in 2009, he was an “immature punk,” and ended his relationship with the Empire star. He said that, at the time, he was falling in love with Kardashian and didn’t know how to express that to Henson.

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016. Odom details their marriage in his book, sharing how they met and how his drug addiction ultimately ended their marriage. He recently told People that now that the two exes have matured, he would like them to remain friends.

“She’s a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won’t have any problems taking care of a child,” he said, referring to Kardashian’s daughter, 1-year-old True Thompson.