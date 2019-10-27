Sarah Hyland Stuns In White Strapless Dress For Engagement Party With Wells Adams

The 'Modern Family' star made sure everyone knew who the bride was.

Sarah Hyland celebrated her engagement to Wells Adams over the weekend, and she did it in bridal style. The Modern Family star wore a gorgeous white strapless Christian Siriano dress and matching strappy heels as she posed with her fiancé at their party. There was no question who the bride-to-be was as Hyland stunned in photos from the celebration.

Adams, an iHeart podcast host best known to reality TV fans as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, wore a white dress shirt and a light tan suit.

In videos shared to social media, Hyland thanked guests for celebrating her engagement, while Adams encouraged the crowd to party.

“Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess. Thanks for coming guys,” the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite said, according to People magazine.

The couple’s custom party décor included white napkins with their names written on them in gold, as well as personalized cookies. One of the cookies featured a pic of the groom-to-be getting down on one knee to propose, while another announced Hyland as the “future Mrs. Adams.” Casamigos tequila was also served to guests, which included Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Several of the couple’s famous friends commented on photos from the bash, including Siriano, actress Jenna Dewan, and actor Gregg Sulkin.

You can see some of the party photos that show off Hyland’s stunning dress below.

The couple’s engagement party came just after Hyland and Adams celebrated two years together as a couple.

Adams has already teased that his wedding to Hyland will be “huge.” The ABC stars got engaged in Fiji in July, and earlier this month, Hyland asked longtime pal Vanessa Hudgens to be one of her bridesmaids.

Loading...

As for the rest of the guest list, fans can expect some members of Bachelor Nation to be there. Last week, Adams told E! News that Bachelor host Chris Harrison will definitely get an invite.

“If it weren’t for Chris and a couple of the other executive producers, I would’ve never even met Sarah,” the former Bachelorette suitor explained.

Adams added that he won’t ask Harrison to officiate the wedding, as the ABC veteran has done for so many other Bachelor Nation alums. Adams also turned down his Nashville musician friends’ offers to perform at the wedding because he wants them there to celebrate with him, not to work.

Adams did admit that wedding planning “hasn’t even really started” yet because he and Hyland wanted to focus on celebrating their engagement with a party.

“I’m told there are going to be a lot of florals, a lot of tans,” the Bachelor in Paradise star said of his future nuptials. “There will be a suit involved, but there will be no tie. I think it’s pretty casual, but I’m going to have the buttons undone, the chest hair is coming out, it’s going to be breathing!”