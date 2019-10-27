Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Sailor Costume

The cosplay model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri has made a name for herself by flaunting her fabulous figure in NSFW costumes. The bombshell often posts provocative photos on her Instagram account for her 3.8 million followers to enjoy.

On Saturday, October 26, the stunner uploaded yet another series of sizzling snaps. In the first photo, the beauty is seen standing in the captain’s bridge on a boat. She leaned against the steering wheel as she gazed seductively into the camera. The model wore a revealing sailor costume that consisted of a tiny, bluish-gray bikini top, a pair of barely-there underwear, and a tiny skirt. She also accessorized with a sailor cap and thigh-high stockings. The stunner’s ample cleavage, toned abs, and long, lean legs were on full display in the revealing ensemble.

Jessica wore an ash blond wig and opted for a full face of makeup that included black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

The following photo shows the Instagram influencer sitting, with her legs slightly spread, showing off her perky derriere.

In the caption, Jessica commented on the size of her costume.

“CAPTAIN THIS UNIFORM IS WAY TOO SMALL,” wrote the model.

The photos appear to have been taken at an earlier date, as Jessica uploaded similar pictures in August.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 280,000 likes. Jessica’s followers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While many simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“THIS IS SO CUTE,” gushed an admirer.

Some also stated that they disagreed with Jessica’s belief that the costume was not big enough.

“Lies, it fits perfectly,” wrote a commenter.

Luckily for Jessica’s admirers, she enjoys interacting with her dedicated fanbase, especially at conventions. In a 2018 interview with Collider, the beauty stated that she loves being able to speak to those who have helped her make a career out of cosplay.

Loading...

“Going to a convention and being able to see someone’s face and get that immediate reaction is so amazing,” explained the stunner.

“Being able to just hug them and thank them for everything that they do is really important, it’s very important, because, again, I wouldn’t be here without that person, so for them to take time out of their day to come see me, I definitely want to show them that I’m taking time out of my day to come see them.”

To see more of Jessica and her amazing costumes, be sure to check out her Instagram account.