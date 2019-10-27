Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Very Revealing Velvet Dress On Instagram

Cuban-American Instagram model Alexa Dellanos, who rose to fame on the photo-sharing website for her hourglass figure and beautiful looks, took to her page on Sunday morning to upload a hot picture for her 1.5 million fans.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a very revealing green velvet mini dress that allowed her to provide a generous view of her perky breasts. The model also put her well-toned legs on full display through the short length of her outfit.

Alexa accessorized with a gold bracelet, a chain-strap purse and a dainty gold necklace. She completed her attire with a pair of black booties and tied her silver and violet hair into a tight ponytail. The model also wore a full face of makeup to add glamour to her look.

The model posed for the picture while sitting on a sofa against the backdrop of a mirror. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. She informed her fans in the caption that the skimpy outfit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, for which the model works as a brand ambassador.

Within less than 12 hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 53,000 likes and more than 623 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie in explicit terms. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Alexa’s fellow Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.

Those were not limited to but included Jossie Ochoa, photographer Alec Monopoly, Chanel Marie, Vanessa Christine, and makeup artist Alondra Dessy.

“Alexa, I love your delicious body,” one of her fans flirtatiously commented on the picture.

“Beauty has no boundaries in this picture,” another follower chimed in.

“Wow!! You are super beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

Prior to posting the latest snap, Alexa shared another hot, up-close picture in which she was seen pouring out of a pinkish-mauve outfit. The model opted for a full face of matching makeup, accessorized with a gold necklace and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 515 comments which showed that Alexa is quite popular on Instagram and that her fans eagerly wait for the model to post new, sexy pictures every week.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously noted via an interview with Insider, Alexa revealed that her career as a social media model is quite lucrative, adding that she earns $63,500 per year through her sultry Instagram pictures.

The model also told the outlet that she initially wanted to become a journalist like her elder sister, Myrka Dellanos, but decided against the profession as journalism is not very monetarily rewarding.