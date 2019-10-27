Kris Jenner Reportedly Ignored Khloe Kardashian After Lamar Odom’s Allegations About Her In His Memoir

Kris Jenner reportedly feared the wrath of daughter Khloe Kardashian after Lamar Odom revealed something that the momager kept from her.

The former NBA star’s book– Darkness to Light, released back in March — reportedly put the Kardashian-Jenner clan in a frenzy. According to TooFab, the memoir made Kris fear that Khloe would be upset with her after a section of the book painted the mother as orchestrating a meeting between Lamar and Khloe around the time their marriage was beginning to dissolve. While Odom said in the book that it was a theory that Jenner staged the ordeal, there wasn’t any physical proof that Kris was trying to stage the meeting. It was revealed, however, that cameras caught the entire interaction between the two exes.

“It had to be Kris,” he said in his book. “Kris knew this was my last chance, but she didn’t want a drug addict in the family. It wasn’t good for business. Any chance I had left with Khloe exploded on the spot. It was always about her brand. I was nothing to her.”

After learning that Lamar was discussing the interaction in his novel, Khloe said that her mother has been avoiding her. In a clip from a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian shares to Scott Disick that she hasn’t heard from Kris since the book was released. Disick said that the reason for the lack of communication was the fact that Khloe might confront her mother about the situation.

Khloe shared in the clip that she wasn’t upset about Lamar’s words. The ordeal happened towards the end of the couple’s marriage, and the Revenge Body host said that she has more than moved on from the situation. She also revealed that she doesn’t fault her mother for the end of her and Lamar’s relationship, and was more upset that she was avoiding her.

“It’s 600 years ago, I don’t give a s–t,” Kardashian said.

Loading...

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 after 30 days of knowing each other. Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, but decided to halt the proceedings in 2015. She then was put in charge of his healthcare decisions after the Dancing with the Stars contestant fell into a coma at a Las Vegas brothel. Once he was stable, the two finalized their divorce in 2016.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Inquisitr previously reported that, since their split, Kardashian and Odom have yet to speak face-to-face. In another KUWTK clip, she shared that she would like to talk to him and be more friendly with Odom now that they have both moved on.