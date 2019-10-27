Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Rocks Skintight Biker Shorts In Double-Pic Update

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence just gave her fans a weekend treat with her latest Instagram post. In the double picture update, the blonde beauty looked absolutely stunning in a pair of light purple biker shorts and fans have been loving the shots.

The football-themed outfit seems appropriate for the English rose, as the model has been on a winning spree this year, going from success to success. She was recently named the face of L’Oreal, in addition to representing Persona by MR. She also earned a Glamour magazine cover and was named one of Forbes 30 under 30 in their European edition.

Her most recent achievement is a weekly talk show that can be watched on Youtube. Fans will no doubt hope that Iskra will spill some of her key secrets to success.

One not-so-secret key has been perseverance. As a young teenager, Iskra was dropped by her modeling agency when she began to develop curves. Though upset, the English rose did not give up and took to social media to showcase her abilities.

Her focus on seeing the beauty in imperfection quickly earned her a cult following, and she now boasts more than 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The number only keeps growing thanks to Iskra’s dedication to reaching out to her fans. She consistently does meet and greets at Aerie pop up shops, and her latest picture advertises one such example at the Fort Worth location.

In the update, Iskra rocked a pair of light purple biker shorts. The skintight nature of the material hugged every curve of the model’s legs and the high-waisted cut emphasized her famous hourglass figure.

Iskra completed the look with a matching shirt featuring a jersey-inspired graphic design marked with number 11. Her top was just as skintight as her shorts and also clung to her figure.

Her hair was styled into sweet waves, and she seemed to be wearing light brushes of mascara. Her sole accessory was a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first picture, Iskra posed in a corner with her arms out and foot propped up against the wall. The second shot was more of a closeup and showcased Iskra’s body in full.

The update earned around 109,000 likes and more than 430 comments.

“Stunning,” raved one fan, adding a purple heart emoji.

“The confidence,” gushed another, with two heart-eye face emoji.

“You are such an inspiration,” added a third, who also added a red heart emoji.

Iskra recently wowed fans by posting an un-retouched bikini photo this past week, as covered by The Inquisitr. She has often been proud to flaunt her figure, much to her followers’ delight.

To stay updated on Iskra, follow her on Instagram.