Olivia Culpo Exposes Braless Cleavage In Plunging Romper, Debuts New Hairstyle In Flirty Video Selfie

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Culpo drove fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the gorgeous model and actress took to the popular social media platform to show off a new hairstyle, and flashed some major cleavage in the process. Olivia showcased the sizzling look in a cheeky new video selfie that brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering nearly 105,000 likes within 40 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the clip ended up amassing more than 218,000 likes, in addition to 580 comments.

The overwhelming show of appreciation on her fans’ part was certainly well-deserved. Olivia looked stunning in the new video and oozed an air of sexy nonchalant confidence as she flaunted her shiny locks in front of the camera. The exciting update saw the 2012 Miss Universe winner rocking a gorgeous shoulder-length bob that beautifully framed her face. Her tresses were swept to the side and brushed over her forehead in an elegant style that called attention to her perfectly contoured eyebrows. Her glossy, silky mane was dyed a luscious chocolate color that flattered her glowing complexion and beautiful brown eyes. The Rhode Island-born beauty completed the chic look with glamorous makeup, which included a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow, a dark eyeliner, faux eyelashes, and a matte pink lipstick.

Olivia showed off more than just her glam and new hairdo in the saucy video. The Sports Illustrated babe also gave fans a copious view of her torso, flaunting her incredibly toned midriff in an eye-catching outfit that ensured everyone was eyeing her perky chest. Clad in a plunging black romper, one boasting a dangerously low-cut neckline, the 27-year-old hottie struck a few sultry poses, blowing a kiss at the camera while she exposed her braless cleavage in the daring attire. To make it even more sweltering, she flashed some sideboob in the spicy outfit — and drove fans into a meltdown, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that immediately started piling up in the comments section.

Plenty of followers were left speechless by the sexy look, opting to express their admiration only via an assortment of flattering emoji. Others felt more inspired and penned sweet messages of appreciation for the swimsuit model.

“I’ll have her to go, thank you very much,” one person remarked on Olivia’s scrumptious look.

“So glowy [sic] and absolutely beautiful,” commented a second Instagram user, followed by two red heart emoji.

“Love the new u,” read a third message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of yellow heart emoji.

While the video selfie was closely cropped to her bust and made it seem like Olivia was wearing a plunging top, additional footage shared to her Instagram stories revealed that the sexy outfit was, in fact, a thigh-skimming romper. Stopping just below the hip, the ultra-revealing item boasted a frilled trim that lured the gaze to her sculpted thighs. Olivia posted several videos and photos in her Instagram stories, showcasing the outfit as she paraded barefoot around her new apartment.

The latest Instagram update comes just one week after Olivia showed off her deep cleavage in a plunging satin blazer for a fabulous shoot for APM Monaco. A short while after that, the Sports Illustrated bombshell put her jaw-dropping figure on full display in a tiny white bikini while posing in the sea.