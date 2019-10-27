Demi Rose Exposes Major Cleavage In Mirrored Bodysuit With Cheeky Thong & Fishnets For Halloween Encore

Demi Rose rocked a new Halloween outfit last night. The British model and social media sensation was spotted in London’s fancy Mayfair district as she attended another bash in honor of the annual holiday coming up at the end of the month. Anyone unaware of Demi’s Halloween costumes thus far might want to know that she recently rocked a devil-horned look complete with revealing blue dress.

Demi’s outfit was documented by The Daily Mail on Sunday. She looked sexy and futuristic in a look that flaunted her famous cleavage while doing wonders for the overall curves that made her so famous.

Demi wore a mirrored bodysuit with silver-colored, metallic details. The one-piece garment boasted segmented panels all over it and was held up by thin black straps that crisscrossed over her back. Tight and low-cut aspects of the bodysuit exposed major cleavage, but there was plenty more to look at since pointed shoulder details in shimmery silver added a fun flourish.

The model added statement accessories from a chainmail- and crystal-adorned headpiece, plenty of chunky jewelry around her neck, and a matching silver bag with a chain strap. She completed her adornments with knee-high platform boots in silver.

Snaps taken from behind showed that a thong was part of the ensemble and afforded a great view of Demi’s peachy rear, while her shapely legs were on show via a pair of fishnet stockings.

Demi was photographed alone in the street by the Daily Mail. Not so long ago, Demi likely would have attended her evenings out with former boyfriend DJ Chris Martinez, but that relationship is over. Demi and Chris split earlier this month and while she hasn’t mentioned her ex on her Instagram, her rep did confirm the breakup to Mail Online.

“Unfortunately Demi & her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways. They have ended as friends and continue to support each other throughout their careers,” the rep told the newspaper.

“Demi is single and very happy working on her career in the USA,” they added.

Demi’s recent Instagram activity confirmed her to be out and about in the U.S. An Instagram story was recently posted from a glitzy Hollywood wine bar although fans were likely more familiar with the string of desert-set images that showed Demi rocking sexy and revealing outfits in Red Rock, Las Vegas. The photoshoot included a bikini post, a cowgirl look, and a picture of Demi going topless and rocking an extremely cut-out pair of Daisy Dukes.