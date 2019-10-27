Donald Trump Says He Predicted September 11 Attacks, Warned About Osama bin Laden

On Sunday, President Donald Trump held a press conference announcing that United States special forces killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State.

During the press briefing, Trump touched upon a number of related issues, and apparently couldn’t resist the need to brag about supposedly predicting the September 11 attacks, reports The Hill.

The president gave a warning about al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in his tome, The America We Deserve, published in 2000. Trump claims that he predicted the September 11 attacks in that book.

“I said you have to kill him, you have to take him out and nobody ever listened to me.”

“Let’s put it this way, if they had listened to me a lot of things would have been different,” he continued. before proceeding to complain about his alleged predictions not being acknowledged.

“I didn’t get any credit. I never do.”

Today was not the first time for Trump to claim that he foreshadowed 9/11 in one of his books. In a Twitter message posted last year, the president criticized Bill Clinton — who “missed his shot” to capture bin Laden — claiming that his book predicted the rise of the notorious terrorist.

“I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center,” the president tweeted.

Fact checkers have disputed the president’s claims, saying that Trump’s book does not reference bin Laden in a significant way and that the president simply mentions the al Qaeda leader as one of many threats to the U.S.

In his book, Trump did not call for action against bin Laden, as he has since claimed, and he also made no reference to Clinton’s targeting of the terrorist group.

Furthermore, U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of the threat bin Laden posed long before the September 11 attacks, according to fact checkers.

Trump’s Sunday press conference was “striking” for various reasons, states The Washington Post. Departing from tradition, the president went into great detail about the special operation, revealing information about Baghdadi’s death while using colorful language to describe the end of the terrorist’s life.

Baghdadi, Trump said, died “screaming, crying and whimpering.”

The president also said that he did not brief Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff about the operation. This lack of action is unusual given that American presidents generally inform the United States Congress about important national security issues and about overseas military operations.

Trump also made a comparison between Baghdadi and bin Laden, suggesting that Baghdadi is “the biggest one” the United States has ever captured.

bin Laden, the architect of the September 11 attacks, was taken out during Barack Obama’s presidency.