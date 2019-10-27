Jordyn Woods Shows Off Dangerous Curves In A Sports Bra And Leggings For Latest Instagram Update

Jordyn Woods rarely seems to shy away from the chance to show off her insane body, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.
The Secndnture CEO shared a new post on Saturday, October 26. In the photo, Woods stood in front of a massive poster of her wearing the same athleisure ensemble in which she was posing. Woods was seen wearing a jacket with red arms as she stretched her arms up over her head with her hands linked together. Her legs were crossed in the photo, as she showed off her black workout shoes. Woods was also seen smirking at the camera as her hair was styled in braids.
At the time of writing, the photo of Woods received more than 190,000 likes. The post also received more than 700 comments under Woods’ post.
“Show up shut down,” one follower said.
“Yooooo this is so dope,” another follower chimed in.
In the post, Woods’ 10.8 million followers are able to see that the entrepreneur had been standing outside of her pop-up store designed for her partnership with gym equipment company B_nd. On several occasions, Woods has been seen on the company’s Instagram page and she has modeled for the brand as part of the partnership.
In a recent post for B_nd, she shared that the pop-up store was a celebration of her line of resistance bands in collaboration with the company. The bands have been slated for release on October 29.
I am SO excited to announce that I have my own line of resistance bands dropping October 29th in collaboration with @b_ndstore, one of the fastest growing fitness product companies out there, founded by a young female entrepreneur ???????? while studying at university. Even better, we have an LA pop up store to celebrate ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This collaboration made perfect sense for me. I’ve been working on my transformation journey for some time now and I’ve always included these bands in my workouts at home and in the gym, so I can’t wait share them with you guys. I know for sure you’re going to love them! They absolutely changed the game for me ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My latest YouTube video is now live (link in bio), go check it out! I explain how the bands have helped me and how important it is for us women to stick together and empower each other. Go watch it and let me know what you think! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I cannot tell you how excited I am to finally have you come along this journey with me! I can’t wait to see you using them and feel the burn as much as I have. As always, thank you for the support ♥️ #JordynWoodsXB_ND
Woods’ post comes just days after she shared her feelings months after her friendship with Kylie Jenner ended. The two businesswomen were seemingly inseparable and had been friends with each other since high school. The friendship came to a halt back in February after Woods was seen with Tristan Thompson, who was the boyfriend and baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian. The incident caused Woods to move out of Jenner’s home, and the two haven’t been seen together since that happened.
While Woods and Jenner are no longer friends, The Inquisitr previously reported that Woods has moved on from the situation. The actress-model is reportedly only focused on moving forward, but she still misses the friendship she and Jenner had enjoyed in the past.
“Despite the fallout between the former BFFs, Jordyn’s brand is doing really well. She’s in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful,” a source reportedly told InTouch. “But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”