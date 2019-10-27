Jordyn Woods Shows Off Dangerous Curves In A Sports Bra And Leggings For Latest Instagram Update

Jordyn Woods rarely seems to shy away from the chance to show off her insane body, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

The Secndnture CEO shared a new post on Saturday, October 26. In the photo, Woods stood in front of a massive poster of her wearing the same athleisure ensemble in which she was posing. Woods was seen wearing a jacket with red arms as she stretched her arms up over her head with her hands linked together. Her legs were crossed in the photo, as she showed off her black workout shoes. Woods was also seen smirking at the camera as her hair was styled in braids.

At the time of writing, the photo of Woods received more than 190,000 likes. The post also received more than 700 comments under Woods’ post.

“Show up shut down,” one follower said.

“Yooooo this is so dope,” another follower chimed in.

In the post, Woods’ 10.8 million followers are able to see that the entrepreneur had been standing outside of her pop-up store designed for her partnership with gym equipment company B_nd. On several occasions, Woods has been seen on the company’s Instagram page and she has modeled for the brand as part of the partnership.

In a recent post for B_nd, she shared that the pop-up store was a celebration of her line of resistance bands in collaboration with the company. The bands have been slated for release on October 29.

Woods’ post comes just days after she shared her feelings months after her friendship with Kylie Jenner ended. The two businesswomen were seemingly inseparable and had been friends with each other since high school. The friendship came to a halt back in February after Woods was seen with Tristan Thompson, who was the boyfriend and baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian. The incident caused Woods to move out of Jenner’s home, and the two haven’t been seen together since that happened.

While Woods and Jenner are no longer friends, The Inquisitr previously reported that Woods has moved on from the situation. The actress-model is reportedly only focused on moving forward, but she still misses the friendship she and Jenner had enjoyed in the past.

“Despite the fallout between the former BFFs, Jordyn’s brand is doing really well. She’s in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful,” a source reportedly told InTouch. “But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”