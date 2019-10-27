‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson Wows In Tiny White Bikini In Sizzling Triple Instagram Update

Hailey Clauson spent her weekend exploring the islands of Croatia, and she certainly looked good doing it.

On Saturday, October 26, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a few snaps from her trip to her Instagram page that were instantly met with praise from her 546,000 followers. The sizzling upload included a total of three photos, and though they didn’t exactly show off the scenic beauty of the islands, Hailey’s fans were treated to something equally as breathtaking to look at.

On display throughout the eye-popping triple Instagram update was the 24-year-old’s flawless bikini body, and her audience certainly took notice of the view. The blond bombshell was photographed posing up a storm along the side of a building, leaving very little to the imagination in her skimpy two-piece ensemble that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page.

Hailey’s sexy, skin-baring display was sure to get more than a few pulses racing, and one glance at the trio of snaps explained exactly why. The model’s bikini was from the brand Monday Swimwear, and included a ribbed, white sports bra-style top that clung tight to her voluptuous assets and slender frame. Its low scoop-neck design exposed an ample amount of cleavage for all to see, accentuated by a gold pendant necklace that fell down her bare decolletage to right in the middle of her bosom.

On her lower half, the California cutie sported a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that were just as risque as the top half of her look. The itty-bitty garment covered up only what was necessary, leaving plenty of the babe’s bronzed skin well within eyesight. Its high cut and cheeky style left Hailey’s long, sculpted legs completely bare, while also flashing a peek at her curvaceous booty. Its waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, highlighting her trim waist and chiseled midsection even more.

The model’s necklace was the only accessory added to the look, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage in the sun-kissed photos. She wore her platinum tresses down, and gathered them to one side of her head to fall over her shoulder. Hailey also went makeup-free in the photos, allowing her striking features and gorgeous natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, the new photos on Hailey’s feed were an instant hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 11,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Too hot, can’t deal,” one person wrote, while another said that the model looked “perfect.”

Loading...

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” commented a third.

Hailey’s bikini body often makes an appearance on her Instagram. Recently, the beauty shared a gorgeous throwback from her feature in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition that sent temperatures soaring. The photo saw the model flaunting her killer curves in a seriously skimpy bikini made of seashells while laying in the sand — and her fans went absolutely wild for the display.