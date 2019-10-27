‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Looks Like A Bombshell In Camo Print: ‘But Look, How Cute?’

Chelsea Houska‘s latest look gives off total bombshell vibes as she rocks a camouflage-print top. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to showcase her new collaboration with Lily + Lottie. Her words were informative, but they were equally adorable.

“I personally am obsessed with this camo one. This is a small. They run up to 3XL, um, they’re kinda nice and fitted and super-flattering on everybody. The length is A-MAZING…I forgot to mention the thumbholes on the sleeves…”

You can see a photo of Chelsea wearing the garment below, in a promotional post on Lily + Lottie’s Instagram.

Chelsea wore the camo-print sweatshirt that’s part of her clothing line with the retailer. Her Instagram stories showcased it paired in a few ways, although the snap on Lily + Lottie’s page shows Chelsea wearing her item with denim. Here, Chelsea rocked the long-sleeved and cowl-neck camo-print top, looking drop-dead gorgeous. The printed top boasted drawstring ties at the neck, plus a thumbhole detail that forms a fingerless glove.

Chelsea posed with her red hair back-combed, puffed-up, and falling loose around her shoulders. The star gazed downward for her shot, showing thick lashes, brown eyeshadow, and a subtle color on her lips, curled into a small smile.

Chelsea’s Instagram stories showed plenty more outfit options, though. She wore the sweatshirt with cute black leggings and a matching beanie during a daytime moment, then reappeared all glammed-up for a night out in NYC. Here, a black moto jacket had been added, as well as a white beanie. Chelsea was in a restroom as she announced that she was going to run some errands and spend time with the kids, although she did gush over her look.

“I wanted to show you how cute it looks paired with a moto jacket. You guys know I love a good moto jacket….But look, how cute? The camo paired with the moto jacket…Obsessed.”

The style shows have been pretty steady on Chelsea’s Instagram these past few days. Prior to showcasing the camo look, Chelsea took to her stories in a red-checked sweater dress, which is also available to buy.

Chelsea’s fashion game is really on-point, these days. It’s fair to say that this flourishing businesswoman is also a great brand ambassador. Chelsea’s other business ventures include a collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, plus a DIFF eyewear partnership. Both of these are joint deals with her husband, Cole DeBoer.